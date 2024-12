5,3 Millionen Euro wert: Der teuerste Christbaum steht in München

© REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth Europe's most expensive Christmas tree on display in Munich

© REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth Europe's most expensive Christmas tree on display in Munich

© REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth Europe's most expensive Christmas tree on display in Munich

© EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI Christmas tree valued at 5,3 million euros on display in Munich

© EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI Christmas tree valued at 5,3 million euros on display in Munich

© EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI Christmas tree valued at 5,3 million euros on display in Munich

© EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI Christmas tree valued at 5,3 million euros on display in Munich