Kein Alkohol, kein Sex, keine Fotos

epa04705337 A tourist drinks beer at a beach in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 15 April 2015. Indonesia's Islamic parties are pushing a bill that could impose a blanket ban on alcohol. The draft bill, proposed by two major Muslim parties - the Prosperous Justice Party and the United Development Party - would criminalize the production, sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks, except for limited purposes. A draft of the bill issued last year stipulated that producing alcoholic beverages would be punishable by up to 10 years in jail, while drinkers could face up to two years in prison. EPA/MADE NAGI

© Bild: APA/EPA/MADE NAGI