Fake-Spendenaufrufe: Kriminelle missbrauchen Erdbebenkatastrophe

Eine der bekannten E-Mails lautet folgendermaßen:

We are launching support the people of Turkey and Syria who have been hit badly with The Ongoing Earthquake, this has displaced many families and children, leaving them homeless.



WLADIMIR FOUNDATION has taken it upon herself to render first hand Aid on ground to help as many people as possible. We are urging you to please donate to Victims

for instant donation Please Use our automatic crypto wallets

kindly visit our website to see some of our ongoing projects, and for other forms of donation please email support.

Thank You for your support.

Wladimir Charity Foundation