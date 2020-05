Albanerin soll in Reha missbraucht worden sein

Rescue and security personnel attend the accident scene of the bus that was carrying university students at the bottom of a cliff near Himare southern Albania on Monday, May 21, 2012 killing a number of people and injuring tens of others authorities said. Local prefect Edmond Velcani said the bus driver was among the people killed. The bus had been heading from the city of Elbasan to the southern city of Saranda. Police spokeswoman Klejda Plangarica said the bus fell some 80 meters (yards) off the road in Qafa e Vishes near the town of Himare, 137 miles (220 kilometers) south of the capital, Tirana, on Monday afternoon. (Foto:AP/dapd)

