Buch enthüllt: Kampusch-Entführer hat Videos gedreht

This photo provided by the Austrian police shows 44-year-old alleged kidnapper Wolfgang Priklopil. Priklopil committed suicide Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2006 after the girl he allegedly held in captivity for more than eight years managed to escape. Natascha Kampusch, then aged 10, had vanished in Vienna on her way to school on March 2, 1998. (AP Photo/Austrian Police, HO)

