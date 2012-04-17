kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
04/17/2012

dapdMedia from around the world photograph crews at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Saturday morning, April 14, 2012 as they work on preparations to attach the space shuttle Discovery to a modified Boeing 747, not pictured, that will ferr

REUTERSA converted NASA 747 aircraft stands by to be mated with the space shuttle Discovery at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 14, 2012. The shuttle is expected to be flown to its final home at The Smithsonian National Air and Space

REUTERSA space center technician (C) works below the nose section of the space shuttle Discovery before it was elevated in the Mate Demate facility at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 15, 2012. Discovery was later mated with a convert

dapdCrews at the Kennedy Space Center work on attaching the space shuttle Discovery to a modified 747 that will ferry the shuttle to the Smithsonian in Washington, using the Shuttle Mate Demate device in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Sunday morning, April 1

dapdIn this photo released by NASA, workers attach space shuttle Discovery to the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft in the mate-demate device at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, April 15, 2012. Discovery will be transported to the Smithson

REUTERSSpace center workers watch as the space shuttle Discovery (above) is approached by a NASA 747 aircraft, which was towed into the Mate Demate facility at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 15, 2012. Discovery was later mated with

REUTERSSpace center workers work to attach space shuttle Discovery (above) to a NASA 747 aircraft in the Mate Demate facility at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 15, 2012. Discovery is expected to be flown to its final home at The Smi

dapdCrews at the Kennedy Space Center work on attaching the space shuttle Discovery to a modified 747 that will ferry the shuttle to the Smithsonian in Washington, using the Shuttle Mate Demate device in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Sunday morning, April

REUTERSThe space shuttle Discovery is shown attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft as it is towed from the Mate Demate facility at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 16, 2012. Discovery is expected to be flown to its final home at the

REUTERSSpace Center workers watch as the space shuttle Discovery is towed from the Mate Demate facility while attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 16, 2012. Discovery is expected to be flown to

REUTERSThe space shuttle Discovery is shown attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 16, 2012. Discovery is expected to be flown to its final home at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum St

REUTERSThe space shuttle Discovery is shown attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 16, 2012. Discovery is expected to be flown to its final home at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum St

REUTERSMembers of the media photograph the space shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 16, 2012. Discovery is expected to be flown to its final home at the Smithsonian National

| Stand: 04/17/2012, 13:44