REUTERSA protestor holds a placard during a demonstration against recent parliamentary election results in St. Petersburg December 24, 2011. The placard reads: "Freedom to political prisoners". The placard shaped as a bird reads: "Russia without Putin." R
Moskau
dapdDemonstrators rally to protest against election fraud in Moscow, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2011. Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied in the Russian capital Saturday in the largest protest so far against election fraud, signaling growing outrage over P
REUTERSProtestors shout slogans during a demonstration against recent parliamentary election results in Russias Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin (RUSSIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
REUTERSDemonstrators hold placards and flags during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in St.Petersburg December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
REUTERSDemonstrators shout slogans during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in Russias Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin (RUSSIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
REUTERSDemonstrators hold placards, flags and balloons during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in Moscow December 24, 2011. More than 40,000 Russians have signed up online to protest in Moscow on Saturday against a disputed election
REUTERSDemonstrators wearing masks hold placards during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in the southern Russian city of Stavropol December 24, 2011. The placards read, "Come to me, Bander-logs (monkey people)" (L), referring to Rus
REUTERSDemonstrators gather holding placards and balloons during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in Moscow December 24, 2011. More than 40,000 Russians have signed up online to protest in Moscow on Saturday against a disputed elect
REUTERSBalloons hold aloft a placard shaped like the bear logo of the United Russia political party, during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in the southern Russian city of Stavropol December 24, 2011. The word on the bear logo read