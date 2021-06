Österreichs Liebe zum Oscar

epa03562849 Sotheby's Auction House staff poses next to an artwork by Austrian painter Egon Schiele 'Lovers (Self Portrait with Wally)', (1914) during Sotheby's Impressionist and Modern Art Sale in London, Britain, 31 January 2013. The painting is estimated to fetch 08-11 million euros at an auction in London on 05 February. EPA/ANDY RAIN

© Bild: APA/ANDY RAIN