Gaga-Fitnesstrend aus USA: Männer, die Muttermilch trinken

Volunteer Li Zhiai, 30, pumps breast milk to donate, to support breastfeeding at the Guangzhou Women and Children's medical centre in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou May 8, 2013. With China's first breast milk bank opening in June at the centre, about 80 moms have donated to premature babies and other needy infants since the trial period started in late March, local media reported. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY)

© Bild: Reuters/TYRONE SIU