kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© cc by ancientartpodcast.org

Paradiesfrucht
02/19/2014

Granatapfel: Mehr als ein Liebessymbol

Die Beere, die wegen ihres Aussehens als Apfel bezeichnet wird, kann positiv auf die Gesundheit wirken.

von Daniela Schmoll

© Bild: cc by ancientartpodcast.org

8045324905_163187b293_b_cc by ancientartpodcast_org.jpg

© Bild: Reuters/OMAR SOBHANI

An Afghan seller displays produce for sale during

© Bild: Reuters/MUHAMMAD HAMED

Jordanian farmer displays produce for sale in Amma

© Bild: public domain

1024px-Pomegranate_Seeds_public domain.JPG

© Bild: Reinhard Vogel

© Bild: cc nd by chriscoyier

1796642202_631517c679_b_cc nd by chriscoyier.jpg

© Bild: cc by-sa Anton Croos

ccby-saAnton Croos.JPG

© Bild: cc nd Carol Mitchell

1292278648_0c37f9812e_b_cc nd Carol Mitchell.jpg

© Bild: cc sa by inaquim

1024px-Pomegranate_Table_Setting_Close-up_cc sa by inaquim.jpg

© Bild: Reuters/MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL

Iranian shopkeeper cuts pomegranate to display to

© Bild: cc by-sa Amnon s

ccby-saAmnon s.JPG

© Bild: cc by-sa Tim.Reckmann

ccby-saTim.Reckmann.jpg

© Bild: VALUA VITALY - FOTOLIA 47260016/Fotolia/Valua Vitaly

Young woman with fashion red nails and sensual lip…

© Bild: Alexandra Gruber

Granatapfel

© Bild: RYNIO, J.

Shirley Temple (Drink mit Limonade, Grenadine und …

| Stand: 02/19/2014, 18:00