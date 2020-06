Telekom Austria: "Auf des Messers Schneide"

Mexican telecommunications and retail tycoon Carlos Slim Helu waits before delivering his speech on the impact of new technologies during a lecture organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud (SWITZERLAND - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS HEADSHOT PROFILE)

© Bild: Reuters/VALENTIN FLAURAUD