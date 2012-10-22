kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Die US-Kaffeehauskette Starbucks hat Mitte Oktober (19.10.) ihre erste Filiale in Indien in der Millionenmetropole Mumbai eröffnet.

Filialeröffnung
10/22/2012

Starbucks in Indien angekommen

Die Kaffeehauskette hat ihre erste Filiale im Land der Teetrinker eröffnet. Kaffee zu trinken gilt in Indien immer mehr als schick.

von Josef Siffert

Starbucks, indien, Mumbai, Kaffee

Indien, Pizza Hut AP** ADVANCE FOR TUESDAY MAY 30 ** A woman walks past a Pizza Hut outlet advertising its vegetarian menu in Bombay, India, June 20, 2005. Vegetarianism as an issue is magnified in Bombay, a cosmopolitan city that has over the years beco

Indien; KFC REUTERSCustomers eat at a KFC outlet, franchised by Yum Brands, in a suburban shopping mall in Mumbai February 22, 2012. In a nation where most people still eat home-cooked meals and where lentils and rice are staples, Western chains increasin

Indien, Starbucks, Kaffee, Tee REUTERSA village woman drinks tea after she migrated due to shortage of water on the outskirts of Sami town in the western Indian state of Gujarat August 6, 2012. Armed with the latest monsoon rainfall data, weather experts

iNDIEN; kAFFEE dapdCoffee based drinks are ready to be served at the premium Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Bangalore, India, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2012. Starbucks aims to open 50 outlets in India by years end, through a 50-50 joint venture with Tata Global Bevera

Indien, Starbucks, Kaffee, Tee dapdForeigners who have come for a cattle fair drink coffee at a shop in Pushkar, in the Indian state of Rajasthan, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. Pushkar, located on the banks of Pushkar Lake, is a popular Hin

Indien, Starbucks, Kaffee, Tee dapdCoffee beans are displayed at a premium Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Bangalore, India, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2012. Starbucks aims to open 50 outlets in India by years end, through a 50-50 joint venture with Tata Global Beverage

Indien, Starbucks, Kaffee, Tee REUTERSA cup is filled with coffee inside a Costa Coffee shop in Mumbai August 28, 2012. Indias economic growth may have slowed to a near-decade low, but you wouldnt know it from the pace at which Britains Costa Coffee and m

Indien, Starbucks, Kaffee, Tee dapdAn Indian employee of the newly inaugurated first India outlet of Starbucks stands at the store in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 19, 2012. Starbucks inaugurated its first store in India Friday in a historic building in sou

Indien, Starbucks, Kaffee, Tee dapdStarbucks Chief Executive Office Howard Shultz, left, speaks during the inauguration of the first India outlet of Starbucks in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 19, 2012. Starbucks inaugurated its first store in India Friday i

Indien, Starbucks, Kaffee, Tee dapdIndian employees of the newly inaugurated first India outlet of Starbucks work at a counter in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 19, 2012. Starbucks inaugurated its first store in India Friday in a historic building in souther

Indien, Starbucks, Kaffee, Tee dapdEmployees of the newly inaugurated first India outlet of Starbucks work at a counter in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 19, 2012. Starbucks inaugurated its first store in India Friday in a historic building in southern Mumba

Indien, Starbucks, Kaffee, Tee REUTERSCups are displayed at a Starbucks restaurant in Hong Kong April 15, 2010. Starbucks sees the potential for thousands of stores in Greater China, where it currently has around 700, and is also keen on expanding in Indi

Indien Tata dapdTata Pixel, a new city concept car is displayed at the India Auto Expo, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012. The five day long automobile event begins Saturday. (Foto: Manish Swarup/AP/dapd)

APCoffee beans are seen during a training at a Starbucks in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2008. Nearly 7,100 company-operated Starbucks stores across the U.S., all except the licensed shops in supermarkets, airports, malls, hotels and the like, were to clo

APAn exhibitor arranges coffee beans on a stall at the India International Coffee Festival 2007 in Bangalore, India, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2007. About 600 delegates representing the global coffee industry are participating in the three-day international conf

Indien, Starbucks, Kaffee, Tee REUTERSA cup of Starbucks coffee sits on a table in a cafe in central Hong Kong January 16, 2011. Starbucks Corp unveiled a deal that sets the stage for the worlds largest coffee company to bring its iconic cafes to India, h

Roland PittnerKaffee, Bohnen, Kaffeebohnen, Cafe, Kaffemaschine, Kaffeeheferl, Heferl, Kaffeetasse

