Seidenstraße 700 Jahre nach Marco Polo wiederbelebt

epa05161916 The first Chinese cargo train, to be used following Iran-China joint efforts to revive the Silk Road, arrives in Tehran, Iran, 15 February 2016. Reports said the 32-containers train, each with a capacity of 40 square feet, arrived in Tehran after a 14-day journey from northwestern China. Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced the ëSilk Road Economic Beltí in 2013 to improve the infrastructure linking China to Europe through Central Asia. EPA/STRINGER

© Bild: EPA/STRINGER