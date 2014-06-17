kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
"Man fühlt sich wieder wie ein Kind, das ist die Magie von Panini", mein Fabrizio Melegari, Leiter der Panini-Redaktion in Modena. Und da hat der Herr aus Italien wohl recht.

Italien/Brasilien
06/17/2014

Panini! Die geheimnisvolle Mischmaschine "Fifimatic"

WM-Zuschauer? Egal! Beim Pickerl-Sammeln sind wir Österreicher Wödmasta. Panini druckt nachnominierte Spieler nach. Fakten um den Kult.

von Stefan Hofer

| Stand: 06/17/2014, 06:00