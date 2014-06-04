kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Welcome to Heathrow Airport! Mitten im neueröffneten "Queen's Terminal" sticht den Passagieren eine riesige Skulptur ins Auge: Der "Slipstream".

© REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Londoner Flughafen
06/04/2014

Heathrow hat mit Slipstream neues Wahrzeichen

Der größte Flughafen Europas eröffnet den milliardenteuren "Queen's Terminal".

von Stefan Hofer

| Stand: 06/04/2014, 11:11