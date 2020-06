Ist eine Pauschalmiete erlaubt?

A chimney sweeper prepares to clean the chimney at a roof of a house in Munich down town near Church of Our Lady (Frauenkirche) December 22, 2009. The ancient New Year's tradition says that it's bringing good luck to see a chimney sweep on your wedding day and most especially to shake his hand or be kissed by one. The tradition is over 200 years old. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (GERMANY - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

© Bild: Reuters/MICHAELA REHLE