China: Das Leid unter Tage
Das Riesenreich gilt als Kohlekammer der Welt - mit den gefährlichsten Minen. Tausende Kumpel kommen jedes Jahr zu Tode.
Miners wait for the news of their colleagues trapp
Miners wait for the news of their colleagues trapp
CHINA COAL RESERVE FIELD
A earthmover is used to shovel coal onto trucks at…
Miners walk out from a coal mine after their shift
A miner puts on boots as he prepares for his shift
A miner moves coal by hand at the Dayangou mine ne…
Miners work at the Haizhou open-cast coal mine in
Miners work at a mine near Changzhi, Shanxi, China…
An injured coal miner receives medical treatment a…
A view of the Dayangou mine near Changzhi, Shanxi,…
Rescuers
A miner in car comes out from coal mine in Fuxin
A miner rests his feet as he takes a break at a co
A miner works at the Haizhou open-cast coal mine i
A rescue worker rests on the ground during a break…
CHINA COAL MINING EXPO