Miners wait for the news of their colleagues trapped in the Anxin Coal Mining Co. Ltd. in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province June 13, 2008. Twenty-seven people have been found dead and seven remained trapped after the coal mine blast, rescuers said early Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported. Picture taken June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA). CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA.

Kohle-Bergbau
01/14/2013

China: Das Leid unter Tage

Das Riesenreich gilt als Kohlekammer der Welt - mit den gefährlichsten Minen. Tausende Kumpel kommen jedes Jahr zu Tode.

von Stefan Hofer

