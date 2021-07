Casinos, Lotterien: Kaufpreis ist der Joker

epa04096883 President of the Austrian Olympic Committee (OeOC) Karl Stoss attends a press conference on a positive doping test of Austrian Cross-Country Skier Johannes Duerr at the Austria House Tirol in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, 23 February 2014. Cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, originally a medal contender for today's 50-kilometers race, has tested positive for the blood booster EPO in the latest Olympic doping debacle for Austria. The OeOC said, that Duerr was caught in an out-of-competition test on 16 February. The examination of the B-sample is yet to be carried out. EPA/HANS KLAUS TECHT

© Bild: APA/EPA/HANS KLAUS TECHT