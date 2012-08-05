James Bond: Held, Spion & Sexsymbol
LON01:LONDON,17NOV96 - The three actors who have most recently played fictional British secret agent James Bond, Timothy Dalton (L), Roger Moore(C) and Pierce Brosnan pose for photographers, November 17, before attending a memorial service for Bond movie
ORF"James Bond - 007 jagt Dr. No". Im Bild: Joseph Wiseman (Dr. No). SENDUNG: ORF2, SA, 04.11.2006, 09:30 UHR. - Veroeffentlichung fuer Pressezwecke honorarfrei ausschliesslich im Zusammenhang mit oben genannter Sendung des ORF bei Urhebernennung. Foto:OR
LON30:BRITAIN-BROCCOLI:LONDON,28JUN96 - UNDATE FILE PHOTO - Film director Cubby Broccoli, who brought James Bond to life on the movie screen died, June 28, aged 87. Broccoli was responsible for producing 17 James Bond movies. djc/Photo by Archive Photos R
APFILE - This undated file photo shows Sean Connery as James Bond in "Never Say Never Again". Connery is going to celebrate his 80th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2010. (AP Photo/File) **NO SALES** zu unserem Korr **
ARD DegetoARD JAMES BOND - 007 JAGT DR. NO (Dr. no), England 1962, Regie Terence Young, am Samstag (19.11.11) um 00:00 Uhr im Ersten.Geheimagent James Bond 007 (Sean Connery) ist sehr angetan von der attraktiven Honey (Ursula Andress), als er diese am Str
ReutersDirector Sam Mendes (L) and actor Daniel Craig (R) pose with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson (2nd L) during a photocall to launch the start of production of the new James Bond film "SkyFall" at a restaurant in London November 3, 20
"James Bond - 007 jagt Dr. No". Im Bild: Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. SENDUNG: ORF1, SO, 28.11.2004, 14:15 UHR. - Veroeffentlichung fuer Pressezwecke honorarfrei ausschliesslich im Zusammenhang mit oben genannter Sendung des ORF bei Urhebernennung. Foto: