Keine Bikinifotos: Bloggerin verliert 70.000 Follower
Sophie Gray hat genug von der Scheinwelt auf Instagram und will sich darum dort nicht länger in knappen Sportoutfits zeigen.
Für viele Blogger ist es ein wesentlicher Bestandteil ihres Alltags, ihren durchtrainierten Körper auf Instagram zur Schau zu stellen. Das galt lange Zeit auch für Fitness-Bloggerin Sophie Gray aus Kanada, die sich auf ihrem Profil wayofgray nicht selten in Bikini und Sportkleidung in Szene setzte. Das schien bei vielen Menschen gut anzukommen, denn zu Höchstzeiten folgten dem Account der 22-Jährigen 430.000 Menschen.
"Ein Sixpack macht nicht glücklich"
Kürzlich stolperte die junge Frau über ein Foto von sich selbst, das jemand anderer auf der Fotobloggingplattform weiterverbreitet hatte. Darauf ist sie mit Sport-BH und gestählten Bauchmuskeln zu sehen. Über dem Bild war zu lesen: "Nichts schmeckt so gut, wie es sich anfühlt, fit zu sein." Diese Aussage brachte Gray zum Nachdenken und führte bei ihr zu dem Entschluss, keine Bilder mehr von sich in knappen Sportklamotten auf Instagram zu veröffentlichen.
In einem Posting machte sie ihrem Unmut Luft und schrieb, dass sie es satt habe, dass Frauen vorgeschrieben wird, wie sie auszusehen haben, um glücklich zu sein. "Einen Sixpack und eine Lücke zwischen den Oberschenkeln macht dich nicht glücklich. Pizza und Kekse sind köstlich.", stellte Gray fest. Sie habe lange genug in der Fitnessbranche gearbeitet und werde ihren Followern auch weiterhin sagen, dass sie auf ihre Gesundheit achten sollten. "Aber das ist einfach nur Blödsinn."
You no longer see pictures of my body this way on @Instagram for this reason. Having a six pack and thigh gap doesn't make you happy. Pizza and cookies are fucking delicious. And I'm sick of women being told they have to be anything other than themselves to be happy. I know I was in the #fitspo industry for years, and I still want you to care for your body - but ???? this bullshit. You guys asked for a hashtag - so if you wanted to repost this with #fuckyourfitspo and @wayofgray - that would be amazing! Let's get this out to as many people as possible!
Follower-Verlust auf Instagram
Seit Gray diese Botschaft verbreitet hat, postet sie auf ihrem Profil vermehrt Fotos von sich, auf denen sich auch mal ungeschminkt oder mit Hautunreinheiten zu sehen ist. Diese Entscheidung blieb für Gray nicht ohne Konsequenzen, denn sie verlor innerhalb kürzester 70.000 Follower auf Instagram.
Today I had breakfast, went to the farmers market, had chocolate covered almonds, lunch, and this doughnut. I also plan to work out, go to the dog park and have dinner. To some this may sound like a super average day. And it is - but to me, this is the type of day "the fitness @wayofgray" was having me miss out on. For her, there was always a photo shoot coming up. What if those chocolate covered almonds ruined the photos? What if the workout wasn't tough enough? BREAD?! I know this may sound silly. I may be called vain, or foolish or some other word to belittle my experience. Not understanding this experience doesn't mean it wasn't real for me. You may also think I'm encouraging others to be unhealthy, and that's not it either. I understand that @wayofgray's old images may have been inspiring. And, to that I say there are tons of those accounts you can follow for those images. But, I know those images were damaging for many. While I believe we all must take accountability for our experiences, it doesn't make contributing to others insecurities any easier. But, most importantly, those images made Sophie Gray feel inadequate. Everything I did revolved around those photos. I was constantly worrying about my body image because my "worth" through this channel depended on it. Again, this can make me seem vain. But, I was the one behind the account for 3 years. I saw what images performed better. I saw what people wanted to see - fitter, thinner, more defined, & perfect. This is why @wayofgray is what it is now. This is why I'm here talking about accepting the shit out of yourself. This is why I want you to fucking love yourself. Because, if you always think you have to be something to be enough, you never will be. But, if you can wrap your head around the truth that you are enough exactly as you are, freedom awaits you. Freedom from others judgement. Freedom from your food fears. Freedom from your insecurities. And freedom from needing to be someone or something other than yourself. You, exactly as you are now, are enough. PS.. quiz through my link in my bio to see how you feel about yourself! Plus free gifts! ????❤️
This photo isn't going to get as many likes as others on my page. Why? Well, it's not super exciting. It's not glamorous. It's not something to "aspire to". But, this is real life. Basically every person on this planet gets pimples, or has cellulite, or uneven skin tone. They have greasy hair days and drop food on white shirts. They go through periods of tears and sadness - as well as period of total and complete joy. I went shopping today and was trying on some clothes. As I was switching in and out of the pieces, I couldn't help but feel like my body was inadequate. I couldn't help but focus on these pimples, or my bloated stomach and mosquito bitten legs. Oh and don't forget my uneven tone. But, I took a second to step back. Who was I comparing myself to? Girls on social media? News flash, I am considered one of those girls. I have my photos shared across "fitspo" accounts with people saying how I have the perfect body. Those images represent nothing. They're not real. Sure, it's me in the images, but there was fake tan, certain angles or only specific light. There was weeks of preparation and a starving body. The girl who was standing in front of the mirror is who I truly am. And that's a person who's deserving of love - because she's human and my pimples, bloated stomach, and cellulite are the things that make me human. So, regardless of whether you look like the "girls on social media" or not, you are absolutely and completely perfect just the way you are. Pimples, and all. End of story. No if ands or buts about it. You also have a great butt, so there's that, too. *EDIT.. this isn't about my desire to get likes or be accepted. It's a fact that these types of posts get less engagement. And that's okay - but it's important to be reminded what's real on social media so you don't constantly feel like you're not enough*
My little space on the internet has been going crazy lately. I went to start a post introducing myself to my new FRIENDS and started to dig around my “professional image” folder. But, fuck that. I love a ‘I just woke up and haven’t done my hair or makeup’ selfie. THANK YOU to everyone who sent their love for my recent engagement! I seriously could not be happier. I’ll be diving into sharing all of the excitement, once the real life excitement settles in. For all of my new friends, welcome. I am SO thrilled to have you here. A lot of you guys found me through bizarre articles across the web, and some of them were a bit off in the way they described me. First, I want to start by saying what I’m not: - A model. My 16 year old self did everything she could to get that title, including sacrificing her physical and mental health. Soooo, that's not me. - A personal trainer. I have retired this box that I was squeezing myself into. You won’t find any fitness advice on this page. Now that we got that out of the way.. Here’s some facts about me: 1. Watching a movie while cuddling with my FIANCE (oh my goodness) and my puppies is my favourite thing to do. 2. I’m Canadian, but my parents are super Scottish, so I say certain words funny. 3. I love cookies, and green smoothies. I don’t understand why we have to like one or the other. 4. I don’t like labels, but mental health experiences are something I’m very familiar with. I once had a panic attack on an airplane and had to drive 38 hours home. 5. I have already been pinteresting different ways to incorporate my puppies in my wedding ceremony. 6. I’m over this whole “perfect life” thing on Instagram. I pick up my dogs shit. I take shits myself. I eat like shit occasionally as well. I’m not living in some magical world where I float higher with every new follower I get. 7. I curse. There’s a reason, which I’ll get to one day. It’s partly because IT FEELS SO FUCKING GOOD. 8. I love you, seriously. I am GRATEFUL for you. I’m in awe of you, because you’re so amazing. Your presence is DEEPLY needed in this world, so THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU. Okay, the end. I’d love know how you came across my super regular life?
Panikattacke im Flugzeug
Trotzdem bereut Gray den Schritt auf keinen Fall: "Vor einem Jahr hatte ich eine Panikattacke im Flugzeug und begann zu hinterfragen, warum es für mich wichtig ist, Fotos von mir im Bikini zu posten", sagte Gray zu Yahoo. "Wie kann ich gleichzeitig Selbstakzeptanz predigen und solche Bilder teilen? Warum ist mein Selbstwert mit einem bestimmten Figurtyp verbunden? Mir machen Workouts nicht einmal Spaß! Als ich realisiert hatte, dass diese Fotos ein Weg waren, zu verhindern, wer ich wirklich bin, haben mich zu dem Entschluss gebracht, sie nicht länger zu posten."