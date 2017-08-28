Bloggerin zeigt die Wahrheit über "Cheat Days"
Fitness-Bloggerin Anna Victoria veröffentlichte auf Instagram ehrliche Fotos nach einem Tag mit ungesunden Lebensmitteln.
Gesunde Ernährung steht für Fitness-Bloggerin Anna Victoria an oberster Stelle. Den Großteil des Monats schwört die Amerikanerin neben einem perfekt abgestimmten Trainingsplan auch auf zuckerfreie, eiweißreiche Lebensmittel. Doch auch sie will sich nicht ständig Leckereien wie Pizza und Pommes verkneifen – und legt deshalb hin und wieder einen "Cheat Day" ein. An solchen "Flunkertagen" werden keine Kalorien und Nährwerte gezählt, sondern werde alles gegessen, worauf man gerade Lust hat. Dass man danach keine Gewissensbisse haben sollte, wollte sie mit Fotos von ihrem Bauch zeigen.
Auf der Instagram-Collage sind drei Fotos der jungen Frau zu sehen: vor dem "Cheat Meal", nach dem "Cheat Meal" und vom "Morgen nach dem Cheat Meal". Darunter schrieb sie: "Ich habe das erste Foto vor unserem Tag in Disneyland aufgenommen. (...) Wir haben es uns gut gehen lassen und haben alle möglichen Leckereien wie Churros, Karamell-Äpfel, Eis, Brot-Bowls und mehr genossen." Sie sei sehr aufgebläht gewesen, als sie nach Hause kam und trank vor dem Schlafengehen viel Wasser und nahm Proteine zu sich. "Und ratet mal! Ich bin heute morgen mit genau dem gleichen Bauch aufgewacht, wie vor dem 'Cheat Day'".
ONE MEAL/DAY WILL NOT RUIN YOUR PROGRESS ‼️ I took the first photo before our day at Disneyland. As I mentioned in my prior post, we thoroughly enjoyed ourself and had all sorts of goodies like churros, caramel apples, ice cream, bread bowls and more. I was super bloated when I got home, but I just drank a ton of water and got some protein in before I went to bed. And guess what? I woke up this morning looking the EXACT same pre-cheat meal/cheat day. One unhealthy meal or day will not ruin your progress just like one good meal won't make you lose weight. ???? In the moment of a cheat meal or shortly after when the bloat struggle is all too real, we let our minds go into a downward spiral and think we've just ruined weeks of hard work. No, you haven't ‼️ In fact, that one cheat meal likely helped decrease cortisol (the stress hormone that causes your body to hold onto fat/prevents you from losing it) and can even help your body more effectively burn fat once you're back on track the next day ????So let yourself LIVE! You can go out and enjoy a meal with friends and family without letting it ruin you emotionally. We have to understand that food serves a purpose: to fuel and nourish our bodies. And in order to feel our best, utilizing food for this purpose about 80% of the time is what will help us feel great, inside and out. That leaves the other 20% for you to indulge and remember that life is also about kicking back and enjoying yourself! The 80% is about long-term enjoyment and satisfaction while the 20% is short term. We need a bit of both. Too much of a good thing can be bad, in both cases ???? I know this balance is hard to strike. It takes time, trial and error. For me, I can't do little cheats through the week for my 20% because when my sweet tooth gets a little taste, it wants more and more. So I save my 20% for one big ol' cheat meal on the weekend and I know I have to commit to getting right back on track the next day (usually Sunday). That means self control the rest of the weekend. When you are struggling, remind yourself why you're here and that you're doing this for you, and your future self will thank you for it. ???? #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/guides
Sie wolle zeigen, dass ein Tag, an dem man sich ungesundes Essen gegönnt hat, nicht gleich den gesamten Trainingserfolg ruiniert. "Wir lassen unsere Gedanken in einer Abwärtsspirale laufen und glauben, dass wir gerade wochenlange Arbeit ruiniert haben", so die Fitness-Bloggerin. Sogar das Gegenteil sei der Fall: Die ungesunde Mahlzeit würde dabei helfen, das Stresshormon Cortisol abzubauen, welches auch für Übergewicht verantwortlich gemacht wird. Indem man am nächsten Tag einfach zu seiner gewohnten, gesunden Routine zurückkehrt, könne der Körper umso besser Fett abbauen. Ihr Motto: 80 Prozent gesund essen – dann dürfen die restlichen 20 Prozent auch mal aus Fettigem und Süßem bestehen.