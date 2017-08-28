Bloggerin zeigt die Wahrheit über "Cheat Days"

Gesunde Ernährung steht für Fitness-Bloggerin Anna Victoria an oberster Stelle. Den Großteil des Monats schwört die Amerikanerin neben einem perfekt abgestimmten Trainingsplan auch auf zuckerfreie, eiweißreiche Lebensmittel. Doch auch sie will sich nicht ständig Leckereien wie Pizza und Pommes verkneifen – und legt deshalb hin und wieder einen "Cheat Day" ein. An solchen "Flunkertagen" werden keine Kalorien und Nährwerte gezählt, sondern werde alles gegessen, worauf man gerade Lust hat. Dass man danach keine Gewissensbisse haben sollte, wollte sie mit Fotos von ihrem Bauch zeigen.

Auf der Instagram-Collage sind drei Fotos der jungen Frau zu sehen: vor dem "Cheat Meal", nach dem "Cheat Meal" und vom "Morgen nach dem Cheat Meal". Darunter schrieb sie: "Ich habe das erste Foto vor unserem Tag in Disneyland aufgenommen. (...) Wir haben es uns gut gehen lassen und haben alle möglichen Leckereien wie Churros, Karamell-Äpfel, Eis, Brot-Bowls und mehr genossen." Sie sei sehr aufgebläht gewesen, als sie nach Hause kam und trank vor dem Schlafengehen viel Wasser und nahm Proteine zu sich. "Und ratet mal! Ich bin heute morgen mit genau dem gleichen Bauch aufgewacht, wie vor dem 'Cheat Day'".

Sie wolle zeigen, dass ein Tag, an dem man sich ungesundes Essen gegönnt hat, nicht gleich den gesamten Trainingserfolg ruiniert. "Wir lassen unsere Gedanken in einer Abwärtsspirale laufen und glauben, dass wir gerade wochenlange Arbeit ruiniert haben", so die Fitness-Bloggerin. Sogar das Gegenteil sei der Fall: Die ungesunde Mahlzeit würde dabei helfen, das Stresshormon Cortisol abzubauen, welches auch für Übergewicht verantwortlich gemacht wird. Indem man am nächsten Tag einfach zu seiner gewohnten, gesunden Routine zurückkehrt, könne der Körper umso besser Fett abbauen. Ihr Motto: 80 Prozent gesund essen – dann dürfen die restlichen 20 Prozent auch mal aus Fettigem und Süßem bestehen.