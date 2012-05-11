kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
05/11/2012

Wolfgang Joop ist mit Wunderkind zurück

Der deutsche Modeschöpfer begeisterte die deutsche "Vogue"-Chefin, erntete Lob von Model Auermann und langen Applaus der Modebranche.

EPAepa03213419 A model walks down the runway during a fashion show of fashion label Wunderkind in Potsdam, Germany, 10 May 2012. German fashion designer Wolfgang Joop presented a new collection of his fashion label Wunderkind for the first time after a l

EPAepa03213420 A model walks down the runway during a fashion show of fashion label Wunderkind in Potsdam, Germany, 10 May 2012. German fashion designer Wolfgang Joop presented a new collection of his fashion label Wunderkind for the first time after a l

EPAepa03213417 Austrian model Iris Strubeggar walks down the runway during a fashion show of fashion label Wunderkind in Potsdam, Germany, 10 May 2012. German fashion designer Wolfgang Joop presented a new collection of his fashion label Wunderkind for t

EPAepa03213421 A model walks down the runway during a fashion show of fashion label Wunderkind in Potsdam, Germany, 10 May 2012. German fashion designer Wolfgang Joop presented a new collection of his fashion label Wunderkind for the first time after a l

EPAepa03213415 German fashion designer Wolfgang Joop (L) and model Nadja Auermann pose in Potsdam, Germany, 10 May 2012. The designer presented a new collection of his fashion label Wunderkind for the first time after a longer break. EPA/BERND SETTNIK

| Stand: 05/11/2012, 09:09