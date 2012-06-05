kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
06/05/2012

Olsen-Zwillinge sind Designerinnen des Jahres

Der Berufsverband amerikanischer Modedesigner zeichnete am 4. Juni die wichtigsten Modeschöpfer des Jahres aus.

REUTERSActresses and designers Ashley (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen arrive with actress Lauren Hutton (C) to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: EN

REUTERSActress Jessica Chastain (L) stands backstage with designers Ashley (C) and Mary-Kate Olsen, after the sisters won the award for Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York J

REUTERSDesigners Ashley (L) and Mary-Kate Olsen smile backstage with their award for Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES

REUTERSDesigner Williams Reid smiles backstage after winning the Menswear Designer of the Year award at the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAI

REUTERSActress Jessica Pare (L) smiles with designer Reed Krakoff after Krakoff won the award for Accessory Designer of the Year at the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UN

REUTERSDesigner Joseph Altuzarra smiles backstage with actress Lily Collins, after winning the Swarovski Award for Womenswear at the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITE

dapdDesigner Phillip Lim poses with actress Lily Collins backstage after winning the Swarovski Award for Menswear at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, June 4, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Jason DeCrow/Invision/AP)

REUTERSDesigner Tabitha Simmons smiles backstage after winning the Swarovski Award for Accessories at the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINM

REUTERSEditor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour smiles with designer Tommy Hilfiger after Hilfiger won the Lifetime Achievement award at the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas

REUTERSFounder of fashion label "Theory" Andrew Rosen smiles backstage after winning the Founders Award at the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTER

REUTERSSinger Pharrell Williams (L) stands with fashion bloggers Garance Dore (C) and Scott Schuman after the two won the Media Award at the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackso

REUTERSDesigner Marc Jacobs (L) arrives with Lorenzo Martone to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION BUSINESS)

dapdJulianne Hough arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, June 4, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

dapdHeather Graham arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, June 4, 2012, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

REUTERSDesigner Stacey Bendet arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)

REUTERSActress Jennifer Tilly arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)

REUTERSActress Kate Bosworth arrives to attend the 2012 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)

REUTERSActress Bernadette Peters arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)

REUTERSPhilanthropist Michelle Harper arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION) TEMPLATE OUT

REUTERSModel Devon Aoki arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)

REUTERSModel Candice Swanepoel arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)

REUTERSModel Doutzen Kroes arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)

REUTERSActress Zoe Saldana arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)

REUTERSActress Jessica Chastain arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION)

| Stand: 06/05/2012, 11:46