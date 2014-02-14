kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Während der Fashion Week in New York wurde so einiges auf die Spitze getrieben und gefeiert. Allen voran Donna Karan, die das 30-jährige Bestehen ihres Labels mit viel Transparenz, ...

© Reuters/CARLO ALLEGRI

Fashion Week
02/14/2014

Partystimmung bei der New Yorker Modewoche

Neben viel Gold, Hosen und Uniformen gab es im Big Apple viel zu Feiern.

von Brigitte R. Winkler, Daniela Schmoll

© Bild: Reuters/CARLO ALLEGRI

A model presents a creation of Donna Karan New Yor

© Bild: Deleted - 616704

Karlie Kloss

© Bild: Deleted - 616713

The Fall 2014 DKNY collection is modeled during Fa…

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

A model presents a creation by DKNY as part of the

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

A model presents a creation by DKNY as part of the

© Bild: Deleted - 616740

Donna Karan

© Bild: Deleted - 616743

Katie Holmes Rita Ora

© Bild: Reuters/ERIC THAYER

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Fur

© Bild: Deleted - 34359

Diane von Furstenberg

© Bild: Deleted - 616764

The Fall 2014 Diane von Furstenberg collection is …

© Bild: Reuters/ERIC THAYER

A model presents a creation from the Diane von Fur

© Bild: Reuters/KEITH BEDFORD

U.S. fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger waves to the

© Bild: Deleted - 616794

Tommy Hilfiger

© Bild: Deleted - 616803

Tommy Hilfiger

© Bild: Deleted - 616815

Tommy Hilfiger

© Bild: Deleted - 616821

The Ralph Lauren Fall 2014 collection is modeled d…

© Bild: Deleted - 616827

The Ralph Lauren Fall 2014 collection is modeled d…

© Bild: Deleted - 616836

The Jenny Packham Fall 2014 collection is modeled …

© Bild: Deleted - 616845

The Jenny Packham Fall 2014 collection is modeled …

© Bild: Reuters/SHANNON STAPLETON

A model presents a creation from the Hugo Boss Fal

© Bild: Reuters/SHANNON STAPLETON

A model presents a creation from the Hugo Boss Fal

© Bild: Deleted - 616866

Badgley Mischka

© Bild: Deleted - 616875

Badgley Mischka

© Bild: Deleted - 616884

The Zac Posen Fall 2014 collection is modeled duri…

© Bild: Deleted - 616893

The Zac Posen Fall 2014 collection is modeled duri…

© Bild: Deleted - 616899

The Tory Burch Fall 2014 collection is modeled dur…

© Bild: APA/EPA/JASON SZENES

USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 616923

The Carolina Herrera Fall 2014 collection is model…

© Bild: Deleted - 616929

The Carolina Herrera Fall 2014 collection is model…

© Bild: Deleted - 616935

Carolina Herrera During Mercedes Benz Fashion Week

© Bild: Deleted - 572907

A streaker in a G-string, who interrupted the Prab…

© Bild: Deleted - 572922

A streaker in a G-string, who interrupted the Prab…

© Bild: Deleted - 572925

The Prabal Gurung Fall 2014 collection is modeled …

© Bild: Deleted - 572940

The Prabal Gurung Fall 2014 collection is modeled …

© Bild: Deleted - 572952

The Prabal Gurung Fall 2014 collection is modeled …

© Bild: Brigitte Winkler

Peter Pilotto für Target

© Bild: Peter Stanglmayr

Peter Stanglmayr

© Bild: Deleted - 572988

The Alexander Wang Fall 2014 collection is modeled…

© Bild: Reuters/JOSHUA LOTT

A model presents a creation from the Alexander Wan

© Bild: Deleted - 573018

The Alexander Wang Fall 2014 collection is modeled…

© Bild: Deleted - 573030

The Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2014 collection is modele…

© Bild: Deleted - 573045

The Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2014 collection is modele…

© Bild: Deleted - 573057

Jason Wu

© Bild: Reuters/ERIC THAYER

A model presents a creation from the Nicholas K Fa

© Bild: Reuters/ANDREW KELLY

Model presents a creation from the Zimmermann Fall

© Bild: Reuters/ANDREW KELLY

Model presents creation from the Zimmermann Fall/W

© Bild: APA/EPA/JASON SZENES

USA NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

© Bild: Deleted - 573108

The Monique Lhuillier Fall 2014 collection is mode…

© Bild: Reuters/ANDREW KELLY

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuil

| Stand: 02/14/2014, 00:44