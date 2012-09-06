NY Fashion Week mit Katie Holmes und Victoria Beckham
Neben den ganz großen Namen und der bereit etablierten Victoria Beckham wird heuer erstmals auch die Ex-Frau von Tom Cruise ihre Kollektion vorstellen.
www.photopress.atActress Katie Holmes leaving the 9th Annual Style Awards during the 2013 Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York City, New York on September 5, 2012
dapdVictoria Beckham poses at a promotional event for her own fashion brand, Victoria Beckham in Hong Kong Wednesday, April 25, 2012. (Foto:Kin Cheung/AP/dapd)
REUTERSVictoria Beckham poses for photographers as she marks the launch of Victoria, Victoria Beckham line of clothing at the Harvey Nichols store in London February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdFashion from the Fall 2012 collection of Victoria Beckham is modeled on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Bebeto Matthews/AP/dapd)
REUTERSModels present creations from the Samantha Wills Spring/Summer 2013 collection at the Fashion Palette New York Runway Show, a show of ten Australian designers, during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - T