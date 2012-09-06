kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© pps, ap

freizeit Mode & Beauty
09/06/2012

NY Fashion Week mit Katie Holmes und Victoria Beckham

Neben den ganz großen Namen und der bereit etablierten Victoria Beckham wird heuer erstmals auch die Ex-Frau von Tom Cruise ihre Kollektion vorstellen.

© Bild: pps, ap

hip

© Bild: www.photopress.at

www.photopress.atActress Katie Holmes leaving the 9th Annual Style Awards during the 2013 Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York City, New York on September 5, 2012

© Bild: dapd

dapdVictoria Beckham poses at a promotional event for her own fashion brand, Victoria Beckham in Hong Kong Wednesday, April 25, 2012. (Foto:Kin Cheung/AP/dapd)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSVictoria Beckham poses for photographers as she marks the launch of Victoria, Victoria Beckham line of clothing at the Harvey Nichols store in London February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: dapd

dapdFashion from the Fall 2012 collection of Victoria Beckham is modeled on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Bebeto Matthews/AP/dapd)

© Bild: photopress.at

sdf

© Bild: Hersteller

klö

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSModels present creations from the Samantha Wills Spring/Summer 2013 collection at the Fashion Palette New York Runway Show, a show of ten Australian designers, during New York Fashion Week September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - T

| Stand: 09/06/2012, 12:43