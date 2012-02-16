kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
02/16/2012

New York Mode: Architektonisch und ausgefallen

Während der Modewoche im Big Apple präsentierten die Designer ihre Winter 2012-Kollektionen mit viel Rot, Orange, Creme, Taille und architektonischen Entwürfen.

dapdA model positions herself before the opening of the Thom Browne Fall 2012 collection at the New York Public Library during Fashion Week in New York, Monday Feb. 13, 2012. (Foto:Andrew Burton/AP/dapd)

dapdThe Thom Browne Fall 2012 collection is modeled at the New York Public Library during Fashion Week in New York, Monday Feb. 13, 2012. (Foto:Andrew Burton/AP/dapd)

dapdThe Thom Browne Fall 2012 collection is modeled at the New York Public Library during Fashion Week in New York, Monday Feb. 13, 2012. (Foto:Andrew Burton/AP/dapd)

dapdThe BCBGMAXAZRIA Fall 2012 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. (Foto:Richard Drew/AP/dapd)

dapdFashion from the Fall 2012 collection of Tracy Reese is modeled on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in New York. (Foto:Bebeto Matthews/AP/dapd)

dapdIn this Friday, Feb. 10, 2012, handout photo provided by Tommy Hilfiger, the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York. (Foto:Tommy Hilfiger, Dan & Corina Lecca/AP/dapd)

REUTERSA model presents a creation from the Ruffian Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)

REUTERSA model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)

dapdThe Vivienne Tam Fall 2012 collection is modeled during a show sponsored by Revlon at Fashion Week in New York on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012. (Foto:StarPix, Amanda Schwab/AP/dapd)

REUTERSA model presents a creation from the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)

REUTERSA model presents a creation from Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION)

dapdThe Monique Lhuillier Fall 2012 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012, in New York. (Foto:Louis Lanzano/AP/dapd)

