Neuer Mode-Trend: Der Einheitslook
Bereits bei der Hochzeit von Kate und Prinz William kristallisierte sich ein neuer Trend heraus: Die Schwester der Braut trug ebenfalls Weiß. Jetzt wurde bei der Taufe der schwedischen Prinzessin Estelle wieder auf eine Einheitsfarbe gesetzt.
