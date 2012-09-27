kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© EPA

freizeit Mode & Beauty
09/27/2012

Modetrend: Die Farbe des Weins

Begehrtes Traubenrot: Die dunkle Rot-Nuance gibt in der Herbst-/Wintersaison den Ton an und wirkt sinnlich. Ob im Komplett-Look, kombiniert oder einfach nur auf den Lippen.

von Jasmin Schakfeh

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03294029 A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 03 July 2012. The presentation of the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/13 collections runs

© Bild: Hersteller

Topshop

© Bild: Hersteller

Mango

© Bild: Hersteller

OPI

© Bild: Hersteller

H&M

© Bild: Hersteller

Bobbi Brown

© Bild: Hersteller

H&M

© Bild: Hersteller

Humanic

© Bild: Hersteller

Shiseido

© Bild: Hersteller

Deichmann

© Bild: Hersteller

Sisley

© Bild: Hersteller

New Yorker

© Bild: Hersteller

Stiefelkönig

© Bild: Hersteller

Lancome

© Bild: Hersteller

YSL

© Bild: Hersteller

Vero Moda

© Bild: Hersteller

Vero Moda

© Bild: Hersteller

Vero Moda

© Bild: Hersteller

Aldo

| Stand: 09/27/2012, 07:02