06/22/2012
Männermode: Ob das die Damen entzücken wird?
Blümchen im Gesicht, Kopftücher im Haar und wallende Seidenröcke – das sind die Herrenmodetrends für 2013.
ReutersModels show off outfits on the catwalk during the Lou Dalton fashion show at "London Collections: Men", the first dedicated showcase of Britain’s menswear in London, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SO
REUTERSBritains Prince Charles waves as he arrives at Plaza Mayor in central Madrid, March 30, 2011. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in Spain on an official visit. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPAIN - Tags: POLITICS PROFIL
Hackett London_honorarfrei
J.W. Anderson
J.W. Anderson
J.W. Anderson