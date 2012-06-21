In Ascot sind die Hüte los
Eine Kopfbedeckung war schon immer ein Muss. Heuer ist die Kleiderordnung beim royalen Pferderennen aber noch ein wenig strenger.
EPAepa03272757 The midday sun shines through the hat of a visitor to Royal Ascot during the opening day of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 19 June 2012. Ascot is well known for its strict dress code of hats. Royal Ascot runs from 19 -23 June. EPA/ANDY RAI
REUTERSA race goer poses for photographs on the first day of Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING SOCIETY)
dapdRoxanne Hickman, right and Gemma Humphries, second right, pose for the cameras on the second day of Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 20, 2012. (Foto:Alastair Grant/AP/dapd)
dapdA race goer arrives on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 19, 2012. (Foto:Sang Tan/AP/dapd)
REUTERSRace goer Jacqui St Clair poses for photographs on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING SOCIETY)
REUTERSRace goer Belinda Strudwick poses for photographs on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING SOCIETY)
dapdA race goer arrives on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 19, 2012. (Foto:Sang Tan/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03272759 A visitor to Royal Ascot wears a colourful hat during the opening day of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 19 June 2012. Ascot is well known for its strict dress code of hats. Royal Ascot runs from 19 -23 June. EPA/ANDY RAIN
EPAepa03272761 A visitor to Royal Ascot wears a feather-like record hat during the opening day of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 19 June 2012. Ascot is well known for its strict dress code of hats. Royal Ascot runs from 19 -23 June. EPA/ANDY RAIN
dapdA race goer wears a distinctive hat on the second day of Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 20, 2012. (Foto:Alastair Grant/AP/dapd)
REUTERSRacegoer Chloe White poses for photographs on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING SOCIETY)
EPAepa03272739 Visitor to Royal Ascot, Anneka Tanaka wears a birdcage outfit during the opening day of Royal Ascot in Ascot, Britain, 19 June 2012. Royal Ascot runs from 19 -23 June. EPA/ANDY RAIN
REUTERSRacegoer Florence Claridge poses for photographs on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING SOCIETY)
dapdRace goers pose as they arrive on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 19, 2012. (Foto:Sang Tan/AP/dapd)
dapdA race goer poses as she arrives on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 19, 2012. (Foto:Sang Tan/AP/dapd)
REUTERSA racegoer arrives on the second day of racing at the Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING SOCIETY)
dapdFlorence Brunell-Bruce poses for the cameras on the second day of Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 20, 2012. (Foto:Alastair Grant/AP/dapd)
