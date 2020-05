Philip Treacy: "Der Style von Sisi? Besser als Lady Gaga"

Princess Beatrice arrives at Westminster Abbey before the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton in central London in this April 29, 2011 file photograph. The much-mocked hat worn by Princess Beatrice to Britain's royal wedding last month -- widely described as looking like a toilet seat -- sold for 81,100 pounds ($131,000) on eBay, charities which will benefit from the sale said. The hat, by milliner Philip Treacy, was given a starting price of 5,000 pounds. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS SOCIETY)

© Bild: Reuters/TOBY MELVILLE