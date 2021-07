Hillary Clinton: Unsummen für Wahlkampf-Outfits

Hillary Clinton addresses supporters at Long Beach City College on the final day of California campaigning, June 6, 2016 in Long Beach, California. Hillary Clinton has received commitments from enough delegates to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination, according to the Associated Press and US networks, ensuring she will be the first woman to lead a major US party in the race for the White House. / AFP PHOTO / JONATHAN ALCORN

