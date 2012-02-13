kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© dapd(c) AP

02/13/2012

Grammy Awards: Wenig Farbe, doch viel Haut

Am Red Carpet der 54. Grammy Awards viel vor allem eine Person auf: Rihanna - erblondet, glamourös und sexy.

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdRihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdRihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdRihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSAdam Levine of Maroon 5 and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES) (GRAMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdAmber Rose arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdKate Beckinsale arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdCyndi Lauper arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03103562 British singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae arrives for the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 February 2012. EPA/PAUL BUCK

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03103597 US singer Alicia Keys arrives for the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 February 2012. EPA/PAUL BUCK RESENDING WITH CORRECT LAST NAME

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSFergie of The Black Eyed Peas poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GRAMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03103632 US singer-songwriter Katy Perry arrives for the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 February 2012. EPA/PAUL BUCK

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSCountry singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GRAMMYS-ARRIVALS)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdParis Hilton arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdTaylor Swift arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdKelly Rowland arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdJessie J arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: EPA

EPAepa03103577 British singer Adele arrives for the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 February 2012. EPA/PAUL BUCK

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdGwyneth Paltrow introduces Adele during the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdLily Aldridge arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

© Bild: dapd(c) AP

dapdNicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Foto:Chris Pizzello/AP/dapd)

| Stand: 02/13/2012, 10:44