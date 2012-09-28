4,4 Millionen Euro: Das teuerste Kleid der Welt
Die britischen Designerin Debbie Wingham hat das wohl wertvollste Kleid entworfen: Die vielen Diamanten darauf haben aber auch ihr Gewicht, ganz genau 13 Kilogramm wiegt die Robe nämlich.
dapdA model presents a dress by designer Debbie Wingham in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 14, 2012. The handmade dress is one of the most expensive adorned with dozens of diamonds and other precious stones. (Foto:Sergei Chuzavkov/AP/dapd)
