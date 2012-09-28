kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
4,4 Millionen Euro: Das teuerste Kleid der Welt

Die britischen Designerin Debbie Wingham hat das wohl wertvollste Kleid entworfen: Die vielen Diamanten darauf haben aber auch ihr Gewicht, ganz genau 13 Kilogramm wiegt die Robe nämlich.

