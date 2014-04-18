William: Kate sieht aus wie eine Banane
Britisches Prinzenpaar erobert Australien mit Charme, Stil und Humor.
Keine Frage: Da schlägt der Opa durch! Kurzer Auszug aus einer sehr langen (verbrieften) Liste an Zitaten des britischen Prinzgemahls Philip (92): "Werft ihr noch immer mit Speeren aufeinander?" (Zu einem Ureinwohner Australiens, 2002); "Wie haben Sie es geschafft, nicht gegessen zu werden?" (Zu einem Landsmann in Papua-Neuguinea, 1998); "Wo hast du bloß diesen Hut her?" (Zu seiner Gemahlin, Queen Elizabeth II., nach der Krönungszeremonie, 1953).
In den Blue Mountains – dort, wo 2013 Buschbrände gewütet hatten – speisten die beiden gestern Würstchen.
So schließt sich der Kreis: Opa Philip nennt Oma Elizabeth am liebsten "Sausage" ...
Kate und William in Australien
