kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© photopress.at

Royale Stichelei
04/18/2014

William: Kate sieht aus wie eine Banane

Britisches Prinzenpaar erobert Australien mit Charme, Stil und Humor.

von Dieter Chmelar

Keine Frage: Da schlägt der Opa durch! Kurzer Auszug aus einer sehr langen (verbrieften) Liste an Zitaten des britischen Prinzgemahls Philip (92): "Werft ihr noch immer mit Speeren aufeinander?" (Zu einem Ureinwohner Australiens, 2002); "Wie haben Sie es geschafft, nicht gegessen zu werden?" (Zu einem Landsmann in Papua-Neuguinea, 1998); "Wo hast du bloß diesen Hut her?" (Zu seiner Gemahlin, Queen Elizabeth II., nach der Krönungszeremonie, 1953).

epa04168491 Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves to the crowd during her walkabout with Prince William (not pictured), Duke of Cambridge, at Civic Square in Wellington, New Zealand, 16 April, 2014. The duke and duchess are on an official visit to New Zealand. EPA/MARK COOTE
© Bild: APA/EPA/MARK COOTE
Enkel Prinz William (31) hat offenbar diesen gewöhnungsbedürftigen Humor geerbt. Bei der aktuellen Australien-Tour der jungen royalen Eltern erschien Kate (31), Herzogin von Cambridge, in Knallgelb, als sie mit George (9 Monate) dem Flugzeug in Sydney entstieg. Wie das Londoner Blatt Mirror weiß, soll ihr Göttergatte von dem Kleid nicht angetan gewesen sein. "Er sagte, ich sehe aus wie eine Banane", soll Kate gegenüber einer Begleiterin geklagt haben, verrät die Zeitung.
epa04168652 Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R), Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and son Prince George arrive in Sydney, Australia, 16 April 2014. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Australia until 25 April 2014. EPA/PAUL MILLER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
© Bild: APA/EPA/PAUL MILLER
Übrigens: Die grelle Robe stammt von der (aus Serbien gebürtigen) Designerin Roksanda Ilincic und kostet ca. 1200 Euro. Es war auch nicht der erste "textile Seitenhieb" Williams. Über einen grünen Mantel, den Kate in Neuseeland auftrug, ätzte er jüngst: "Ein wenig zu hell, isn’t it?"

In den Blue Mountains – dort, wo 2013 Buschbrände gewütet hatten – speisten die beiden gestern Würstchen.

So schließt sich der Kreis: Opa Philip nennt Oma Elizabeth am liebsten "Sausage" ...

Kate und William in Australien

© Bild: Deleted - 976770

Prince William Kate the Duchess of Cambridge

© Bild: Deleted - 976782

Prince William, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge

© Bild: Deleted - 492375

Prince William Kate the Duchess of Cambridge

© Bild: Reuters/PHIL NOBLE

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, hol

© Bild: Deleted - 976791

Prince William, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge

© Bild: Deleted - 976803

Kate, William

© Bild: Deleted - 976812

Kate, William

© Bild: Deleted - 976818

Kate

© Bild: Deleted - 976827

Kate, William

© Bild: Deleted - 410352

William, Kate

© Bild: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, D

© Bild: Reuters/DAVID GRAY

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Pri

© Bild: Reuters/DAVID GRAY

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, wipes the mou

© Bild: Deleted - 236433

Prince William, Kate Duchess of Cambridge

© Bild: Reuters/POOL

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, greets

© Bild: Reuters/POOL

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of

© Bild: Reuters/POOL

Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, pats Fr

© Bild: WWW.PHOTOPRESS.AT/www.PHOTOPRESS.at

William & Catherine Australia - Manley Beach

© Bild: Reuters/PHIL NOBLE

Catherine, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, runs ac

© Bild: Reuters/POOL

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, t

© Bild: photopress.at

09385830_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09385839_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09385843_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09385842_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09385013_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09385008_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09385015_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09379897_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09379940_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09379957_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09379942_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09380230_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09380251_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09380165_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09380171_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09380000_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09379983_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: photopress.at

09380016_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: Reuters

Britain's Prince George plays with a toy at a Plun

© Bild: Deleted - 260385

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George

© Bild: Reuters

Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Cath

© Bild: Reuters

Britain's Prince George is carried by his mother C

© Bild: Reuters

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Pri

© Bild: Reuters

Britain's Prince George holds the hands of his mot

© Bild: Reuters

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds h

© Bild: Reuters

Royal nanny Turrion Borrallo looks on at a Plunket

© Bild: Deleted - 977118

Prince George

© Bild: Deleted - 977133

Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince George

© Bild: Reuters/PHIL NOBLE

Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine and t

© Bild: Reuters/PHIL NOBLE

Catherine holds her son Prince George after disemb

© Bild: Reuters/PHIL NOBLE

Catherine holds her son Prince George after disemb

© Bild: Reuters/PHIL NOBLE

Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine and t

© Bild: Reuters/HANDOUT

Britain's Prince William picks up the "rakau tapu"

© Bild: Deleted - 977190

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge

© Bild: Reuters/HANDOUT

Britain's Prince William receives a Maori welcome

© Bild: Reuters/HANDOUT

Britain's Prince William watches as his wife Cathe

| Stand: 04/18/2014, 07:00