Weibliche Nerds sind unsere Heldinnen
Spleenige Typen wie Mayim Bialik oder Lena Dunham sind die neuen, großen TV-Stars.
29artsbeat-newgirl-superJumbo.jpg
224-002-new-girl-winstons-birthday_509.jpg
www.pps.atAug 10, 2008 - Baltimore, Maryland, USA - Actress ZOOEY DESCHANEL, of the band She & Him, performs live as part of the 2008 Virgin Mobile Music Festival that is taking place at the Pimlico Race Course. The two day festival will attract over 40,
www.photopress.at11/17/2011 - Zooey Deschanel - GQ 2011 "Men of the Year" Party - Arrivals - Chateau Marmont - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False -
File photo of writer, director and star of new HBO
Lena+Dunham+Girls+Set+Soho+daQJZSGpoCCl.jpg
HBO Girls Premiere Party
NY Premiere Girls
kat-dennings-in-yellow-wallpaper-2097246345.jpg
tumblr_static_kat_dennings.jpg
Actress Kat Dennings, of the comedy series "Two Br
CBS Network Upfront
mayim-bialik-with-jim-parsons-big-bang-theory-506754620.jpg
99632_D0445b.jpg
dapdFILE - This May 16, 2012 file photo shows Actress Mayim Bialik from the show "Thg Bang The Theory" attending CBS network upfront presentsentation at The Tent at Lincoln Center, in New York. Bialik has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a c
Mayim Bialik
x-files-Gillian-Anderson-and-David-Duchovny.jpg
X-Files-gillian-anderson-35214748-3991-2689.jpg
t0518pam-gillian_feat1_1.jpg
FRANCE MIPCOM 2012
gillian-anderson-the-fall-empire-x-files-podcast.jpg