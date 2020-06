Top oder Flop? Promi-Hochzeiten 2014

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY - EXCLUSIVE - Alexandra Hedison, left, and Jodie Foster pose at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Tonya Wise/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

© Bild: Invision for the Television Academy/Tonya Wise