Früher war sie bildhübsch, dann folgte der OP-Wahn: Für sage und schreibe 2 Millionen ließ sich Jocelyn Wildenstein bis zur völligen Unkenntlichkeit umoperieren - was ihr schließlich den wenig schmeichelhaften Namen „Catwoman“ einbrachte.

Die Exfrau von Milliardär Alec N. Wildenstein selbst behauptet zwar, dass sie die OPs auf seinen Wunsch hin habe machen lassen. Dieser war es jedoch, der in einer Klausel festlegte, dass Jocelyn das Geld, das sie bei der Scheidung erhielt, nicht für weitere Eingriffe verwenden dürfe.

500.000 Dollar war Demi Moore ihre Rundumerneuerung wert. Bereits Anfang der Nuller-Jahre gab sie ein Vermögen für größere Brüste, Fettabsaugungen, neue Zähne und Straffung von Bauch, Beinen und Po aus. Seitdem soll sie sich außerdem Wangenunterspritzungen für insgesamt 9.000 Dollar gegönnt haben – obwohl sie selbst zugibt:

„Die Ergebnisse waren nie von Dauer, außer einem kurzen Glücksgefühl hat es mir nie etwas gebracht."

Auch Sharon Osbourne hat so einiges machen lassen. Geschätzte 185.000 soll die Frau von Rocker Ozzy Osbourne für ihre Schönheitsops ausgegeben haben. Der Grund für den Beautywahn seien Probleme mit dem Selbstwert gewesen, gibt sie zu. Heute setzt sie lieber auf einen Lebenswandel, anstatt weitere Eingriffe vornehmen zu lassen.

Über 700 Eingriffe soll die 2014 verstorbene US-Moderatorin Joan Rivers über sich ergehen haben lassen, um ihren Vorstellungen von Schönheit zu entsprechen. Der Wahn, ewig jung aussehen zu wollen, soll Rivers insgesamt 100.000 Dollar gekostet haben.

Auch Kim Kardashians Mutter Kris Jenner hat schon viel Geld beim Beauty-Doc gelassen. Über 700.000 Dollar soll sie für Botox, Nasen- und Kinn-OP, Face- und Halslifting ausgegeben haben – und denkt offenbar nicht daran, in Zukunft auf ihre teuren Schönheitsbehandlungen zu verzichten.

Auch Sänger Barry Manilow hat zahlreiche Beaut-OPs hinter sich – unter anderem Hyaluron-Unterspritzungen sowie eine Ober- und Unterlidkorrektur.70.000 Dollar ließ sich der Musiker die Eingriffe Kosten – natürlich sieht er aber schon lange nicht mehr aus.

7. Caitlyn Jenner $60,000

It’s probably not surprising to see Caitlyn on this list, because it takes a great deal of high quality work to turn a man into a woman. Caitlyn went through multiple surgeries to get a more feminine face and the work was spectacularly done. When you compare Caitlyn’s results to those of Pete Burns, there is no comparison.

Roseanne Barr $45,000

Auch Roseanne Barr hat sich im Laufe ihrer Karriere ziemlich verändert. Neben einem drastischen Gewichtsverlust ließ auch sie einige Eingriffe vornehmen. Sie ließ sich für rund 45.000 Dollar verschönern.

ete Burns $38,000

If you haven’t been spinning records right round lately then you might not recognize Pete Burns. But this once popular singer decided that he was actually a woman, which wasn’t the problem. The problem came when she formed an addiction to plastic surgery and compared getting a new face to getting a new couch. It’s just all gone horribly wrong and continues to go horribly wrong.

10. Kathy Griffin $30,000

US-Komikerin Kathy Griffin ließ sich unter anderem die Nase verkleinern und Fett absaugen. Insgesamt zahlte sie rund 30.000 Dollar für ihre Schönheits-OPs, sieht aber immer noch verhältnismäßig natürlich aus.

Kathy Griffin is a very well-known comedian, and while that isn’t necessarily a career that is dependent upon looks, Kathy wanted to move up in her career. So she dropped some money for a little bit of plastic surgery and she was very happy with the results. We have to admit that she looks fantastic.

11. Heidi Montag $30,000

Heidi is known for being the reality TV star that just keeps on going. From one reality show to another, her goal was to stay in the spotlight any way that she could. Her breaking point came when she agreed to do 10 plastic surgeries all on the same day. She said that she was in so much pain and so swollen that she thought she was going to die.

12. Dolly Parton $23,000

Dolly Parton is one of the few celebs that does not shy away from plastic surgery, nor does she try to hide it. She has said that as soon as she sees a wrinkle or a sag she makes an appointment to get it fixed. If nothing else, she has a pretty good plastic surgeon, because she looks much better than some of the others who rely on lots of plastic surgery to stay young.

13. Lil’ Kim $19,625

What isn’t surprising about this one is that Lil’ Kim got plastic surgery. Anyone that looks at her knows that she got surgery and something went horribly wrong. So the surprise is how much she paid for this transformation. With skin bleaching, liposuction, lip injections, a nose job and breast implants, she looks nothing like the rapper we all used to know.

14. Nicki Minaj $11,500

Again, most people can look at Nicki and figure out that she had work done, although it isn’t quite as extensive as you might think. She did go through a skin whitening procedure and had a nose job in order to get her nose to point down instead of up. But the biggest change was her butt – for some unknown reason, she decided her butt needed to be fatter.

15. Pamela Anderson $10,500

In one of the most infamous plastic surgeries every known to Hollywood, Pamela Anderson gained the breasts she is known for. The gorgeous Baywatch babe decided that she wanted to get breast implants as a personal choice. A personal choice that many people seemed to agree with, as she became a star and Baywatch stayed on the air much longer than it probably should have.

16. Suzanne Somers $9,000

The beauty of Three’s Company had a hard time facing old age and bouncing back from breast cancer, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. She underwent a litany of plastic surgery in order to regain some of her youthful appearance. She also tried a specialized Japanese method to regrow her breasts instead of using implants. All in all, she might have been better off without surgery.

17. Megan Fox $8,000

Megan has long been heralded as one of the hottest women in Hollywood, and it’s easy to see why. She has a great body and absolutely gorgeous eyes. But there were a few issues that she felt needed to be taken care of, such as her breasts, nose, lips and cheeks. There is no denying that the work was done spectacularly well, because she looks as stunning as ever.