Promis ohne Make-Up: Wer ist dieser Star?

Am Red Carpet gibt's Glamour, im Alltag ungekämmte Haare und ungeschminkte Tatsachen.

Eigentlich hat sich Kate Hudson für ihren neuen Film "Sister" ihre Haare gerade raspelkurz geschoren (Fotos hier). Nun zeigte sich die Schauspielerin am Set aber mit Perücke – dafür ganz ohne Make-up.     So völlig ungeschminkt hätten wir die Hollywoodschönheit aber beinahe nicht erkannt.   Setzt sich Kate bei Events doch nur all zu gern von Kopf bis Fuß zurechtgemacht in Szene.   Weitaus unprätentiöser ist das britische odel Suki Waterhouse, das in seiner Freizeit am liebsten ungeschminkt zeigt. Das Motto der 25-Jährigen lautet offenbar: Hauptsache praktisch und bequem. Wenn es schnell gehen muss, verlässt die 25-Jährige sogar mal mit nassen Haaren und einem Handtuch auf dem Kopf das Haus. Bei offiziellen Anlässen darf's dann aber auch für die coole Suki ein bisserl Schickimicki sein. Huch, wer wurde denn hier völlig ungeschminkt in Studio City Los Angeles geknippst? Kleiner Tipp: Die Schauspielerin, die hier ihr Gesicht vor den Paparazzi zu verstecken versucht, wurde durch die 90er-Serie "Beverly Hills, 90210" bekannt. Na, erkennen Sie die 44-Jährige schon? Richtig. Es handelt sich bei dieser Promidame um Seriendarstellerin Jennie Garth, die ohne Make-up auf den ersten Blick gar nicht zu erkennen ist... ....trägt sie auf dem Red Carpet doch sonst immer gleich mehrere Schichten Schminke auf. Nicht nur als Normalo hat man mal einen Bad-Hair-Day. Auch bei Schauspielerin Diane Kruger sitzen die Haare nicht immer so toll wie auf dem roten Teppich. Der Hollywoodstar zeigte sich jetzt nach einem Einkauf im US-Drogeriemarkt CVS in New York mit ziemlich faden Locken und ohne Make-up. Privat gibt's bei der Ex von Joshua Jackson also natur pur. Bei ihren öffentlichen Auftritten brezelt sich Kruger aber lieber auf. Sie liebt den Bohemian Chic und wagt sich auch mal ohne Make-up aus dem Haus... Erst kürzlich wurde Tim Burton Muse Helena Bonham Carter mal wieder ungeschminkt bei einem Spaziergang durch London erwischt. Dabei gönnte sie sich ganz unprätentiös ein Sandwich to go. Gestylt sieht die 50-Jährige übrigens so aus. Ohne Make-up machen aber die meisten Stars einen eher unscheinbaren Eindruck: So auch US-Schauspielerin Jamie King, die kürzlich ungeschminkt in einem Nagelstudio in Beverly Hills erwischt wurde. Der "Heart of Dixie"-Star ließ sich mit ungemachten Haaren und ohne Make-Up eine Mani- und Pediküre verpassen und surfte dabei scheinbar unbemerkt mit dem Smartphone. Als die zweifache Mama schließlich doch von Papararazzi gesichtet wurde, versuchte sie ihre Augenringe hinter einer Sonnenbrille zu verstecken. Zu spät: Die Fotografen hatten King  längst erkannt und fotografiert. Auf dem Red Carpet sieht die 37-Jährige für gewöhnlich wesentlich glamouröser aus: Da setzt die Blondine bevorzugt auf Porzellan-Teint dank Foundation und kräftig-rote Lippen. Hollywoodstar Reese Witherspoon ist bekannt dafür, sich auch im Alltag ordentlich heraus zu putzen. Und wenn sie ungeschminkt vom Fitnesstraining kommt, dann immer nur mit großer Sonnenbrille. Jetzt hat die 40-Jährige aber eine Ausnahme gemacht. Auf einer Kreuzung im Nobeviertel Brentwood hat die Schauspielerin ganz kurz ihre Brille abgenommen und wurde prompt von Paparazzi abgelichtet. So "anders" sieht Frau Witherspoon dann am Red Carpet aus. Was Kosmetikerinnen in Los Angeles für interessante Bilder machen könnten: Promis wie Sharon Stone kommen nämlich gänzlich "undone" in den Beauty-Laden ihres Vertrauens Die Hollywoodstars, die massiert und manikürt werden wollen, stylen sich für den Kosmetikbesuch natürlich nicht auf. So wie Sharon Stone, die sich im Stuwwelpeter-Look durchkneten lässt, während sie eine Tratsch-Zeitung liest. Vielleicht findet sie sich ja selbst darin. Mit Maskerade sieht die 58-jährige Hollywooddiva dann so aus. Juliette Lewis Die Schauspielerin und Rock-Göre geht mit ihrem Hund Gassi und wirkt dabei etwas unglamouröser ... ... als bei der Vanity Fair Oscarparty. Tyra Banks Kein Make-up, keine Frisur und kein Foto-Filter: Model Tyra Banks ist offenbar nicht eitel und zeigt sich auf Instagram mit einem etwas eigenwilligen Blick. So sieht Banks aus, wenn sie sich etwas auftakelt. Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner ist bekannt dafür, uneitel zu sein. Etwas geschminkt geht die Ex von Ben Affleck dennoch meist aus dem Haus. Wenn es aber zum Fit-Marsch geht, verzichtet die 44-Jährige komplett auf Make-Up und Haarstyling. So glamourös sieht die dreifache Mama aus, wenn sie auf einem Red Carpet auftaucht. Calista Flockhart Nachdem es ihrem Mann Harrison Ford nach einem Flugzeugabsturz wieder einigermaßen gut geht, shoppt Calista Flockhart fast unerkannt - weil ohne Schminke - fleißig Deko für Ostern. Der "Ally McBeal"-Star kann aber auch anders. Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan hat sich von ihren Skandalen ebenfalls erholt, spielt in London Theater und postete kürzlich ein Bild von sich - ganz ohne Make-Up. Vielen Fans gefiels - Lohan wirkt mit mehr Styling schnell extrem unnatürlich. Rihanna Rihanna sieht offenbar immer, immer, echt immer gut aus. Egal was sie trägt, oder nicht trägt. Rihanna mit ordentlich Make-Up bei einer Filmpremiere. Naomi Watts Sehr erfreut ist Naomi Watts nicht, als Fotografen sie am Weg ins Fitnessstudio knipsen. Dabei ist die 47-jährige Schauspielerin immerhin auch ohne Schminke und Stylist zu erkennen - in Hollywood nicht unbedingt Normalität. Aufgehübscht sieht Watts dann doch etwas anders aus. Zu ihren Falten steht die Australierin aber. Watts gilt als eine der ganz, ganz wenigen im Showbiz, die ihre Falten zeigt und auf Botox und Co offensichtlich verzichtet. Ariana Grande Herzig: Das junge Starlet Ariana Grande ist auch ungeschminkt possierlich. Die Dame ist ja aber auch erst 22. Hier zeigt sich der Nickelodeon-Star von "Cat Valentine" aufgebrezelt bei den MTV Awards. Halle Berry Von Paris geht es nun doch wieder nach Los Angeles. Auf die Paparazzi, die hier lauern, pfeift Halle Berry aber dennoch. Ohne Rundum-Styling und Designer-Tascherl geht die Schauspielerin einkaufen. Bei Veranstaltungen glänzt die 49-Jährige dann aber stets auf Neue. Lily Allen Eigentlich gibt Lily Allen ihren Fans Tipps, wie man Eyeliner richtig benützt. Auffälliges Make-up liebt die britische Sängerin vor allem auf der Bühne. Jetzt zeigte sich die 29-Jährige aber komplett ohne Schminke in den Straßen von New York. Zum Verlgeich: Allen sieht mit Lippenstift und Kajal schon sehr anders aus. Ungekämmt und ungeschminkt geht es für diese Schauspielerin im Regen schnell zum nächsten Geschäftstreffen in Los Angeles. "Friends"-Star Lisa Kudrow ist als äußerst uneitel bekannt. Die 52-Jährige hat sich dem strengen Schönheitsdiktaten in Hollywood nie ergeben. Aber Pressefotos und und Red Carpet-Events mit reichlich Make-Up und einem Zahnpastalächeln müssen eben ab und zu sein. Candace Cameron Die Schauspielerin kennen Sie nicht? Candace Cameron ... ... war Star der Serie "Full House", die nun neu aufgelegt wurde. Geschminkt kommt einem Cameron dann etwas bekannter vor. Drew Barrymore Auch Drew Barrymore steht zu ihren Falten und zeigt sich ohne Perfekt-Styling beim Coktail schlürfen. Auf dem Red Carpet sieht die zweifache Mutter dann tatsächlich wieder aus wie ein Hollywood-Star. Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow macht den Make-up-freien Selfie Trend mit und zeigt sich ohne Schminke, dafür mit Wasserflasche im Netz. Ansonsten präsentiert sich "Miss Perfect" aber lieber wie aus dem Ei gepellt auf den Red Carpets. Frauke Ludowig Leicht ist sie nicht zu erkennen: Die "Exclusiv"-Moderatorin Frauke Ludowig postete ein Bild von sich ohne jegliches Make-up. Natürlich und gut sieht die 51-Jährige aus - auch wenn ihre Lippen wie durch ein Wunder, extrem an Volumen gewonnen haben. So kennen wir die Society-Expertin. Perfekt blondiert und immer etwas aufgedonnert. Jennifer Lopez Ein seltenes Bild wird uns über Instagram zuteil. Die sonst auf Perfektion getrimmte Jennifer Lopez zeigt sich am Pool ihres Hauses ungeschminkt. Die 45-Jährige hat sich erst kürzlich von ihrem 27-jährigen Lover getrennt. Make-Up-freie Momente hatte J.Lo noch nicht viele in ihrer Karriere. Journalisten müssen angeblich nach ihrem Konzert noch stundenlang warten, weil Jenny from the Block erneut geschminkt werden will. Und jetzt von geschminkt auf ungeschminkt: Eva Longoria Sie nennt Marilyn Monroe als ihr Stilvorbild und versucht so elegant wie der verstorbene Hollywood-Star zu sein. Nicht zurecht gemacht sieht man die desperate Hausfrau äußerst selten. Nur leicht geschminkt hat man sie hier trotzdem einmal vor die Linse bekommen. Kate Walsh: Am roten Teppich und als ihr alter Ego Edison Montgomery mag sie es glamourös. Privat mag es "Private Practice"-Star Kate Walsh lockerer: Auch nicht perfekt gestylt hat sie ein Lächeln auf den Lippen.   Milla Jovovich: Das Model ist bei offiziellen Anlässen tippitoppi aufgebrezelt. Privat mag sie es natürlicher. Oben ohne ist es gar nicht leicht den "Resident Evil"-Star zu erkennen. Kirsten Dunst: So sieht Kirsten Dunst bei einem öffentlichen Event aus. Und so, wenn sie im "Undone"-Look auf ihren nächsten Flug wartet. Alessandra Ambrosia: Um das perfekte Aussehen des Victoria's-Secret-Model beneiden Alessandra wohl viele Damen.  Bei einem Dinner sieht das Model dann aber doch "menschlicher" aus als auf den Unterwäsche-Plakaten. Kendra Wilkinson: Mit viel Make-up kann man Playmate Kendra Wilkinson nur bewundern. Im Alltag hat der sympathische Reality-Star keine Scheu sich oben ohne zu zeigen - und das in zweifacher Hinsicht. Katie Holmes: Vor ein paar Jahren präsentierte sich Holmes selbst für Paparazzi immer top-gestylt. Heute ist Katie in dieser Hinsicht viel lockerer.   Komplett ungeschminkt zeigt sich Katie Holmes in New York immer wieder auf der Straße. Cindy Crawford: Das bekannteste Muttermal der Welt sieht mit ihren 46 Jahren noch immer blendend aus. Mal mehr, mal weniger. Cameron Diaz: Das All American Girl strahlt bei der Vorstellung ihres neuen Films. Im Alltag ist sie nicht immer ganz so fröhlich, wenn sie Fotografen sieht. Khloé Kardashian: Die jüngste der drei bekannten Kardashian-Schwestern versucht sich meist, von ihrer schönsten Seite zu zeigen. Immer gelingt ihr das allerdings auch nicht. Nicolette Sheridan: Nicolette Sheridan fanden viele als Edie in "Desperate Housewives" äußert sexy. Ob sie Edie auch schon mal ohne Make-up sahen? Debra Messing: Frau Messing kennt man als Grace aus "Will & Grace". Im Alltag ist sie als solche weitaus schwieriger zu erkennen, als auf dem Roten Teppich. Kim Kardashian: Kim ist so gut wie immer tippitoppi aufgemascherlt. Nur gaaaanz selten geht sie oben ohne. Rihanna: Auch Rihanna gehört zu jenen Promis, die sich für Paprazzifotos stylen und ihren Alltag zu einer Modeschau machen. Ohne Verputz hat man sie dennoch schon einige Male vor die Linse bekommen. Courtney Cox: Der "Cougar Town"-Star gilt als unkompliziert und uneitel.  Sie traut sich des Öfteren auch ohne Rundum-Styling aus dem Haus.

Früher war sie bildhübsch, dann folgte der OP-Wahn: Für sage und schreibe 2 Millionen ließ sich Jocelyn Wildenstein bis zur völligen Unkenntlichkeit umoperieren - was ihr schließlich den wenig schmeichelhaften Namen „Catwoman“ einbrachte.

Die Exfrau von Milliardär Alec N. Wildenstein selbst behauptet zwar, dass sie die OPs auf seinen Wunsch hin habe machen lassen. Dieser war es jedoch, der in einer Klausel festlegte, dass Jocelyn das Geld, das sie bei der Scheidung erhielt, nicht für weitere Eingriffe verwenden dürfe.

500.000 Dollar war Demi Moore ihre Rundumerneuerung wert. Bereits Anfang der Nuller-Jahre gab sie ein Vermögen für größere Brüste, Fettabsaugungen, neue Zähne und Straffung von Bauch, Beinen und Po aus. Seitdem soll sie sich außerdem Wangenunterspritzungen für insgesamt 9.000 Dollar gegönnt haben – obwohl sie selbst zugibt:

„Die Ergebnisse waren nie von Dauer, außer einem kurzen Glücksgefühl hat es mir nie etwas gebracht."

Auch Sharon Osbourne hat so einiges machen lassen. Geschätzte 185.000 soll die Frau von Rocker Ozzy Osbourne für ihre Schönheitsops ausgegeben haben. Der Grund für den Beautywahn seien Probleme mit dem Selbstwert gewesen, gibt sie zu. Heute setzt sie lieber auf einen Lebenswandel, anstatt weitere Eingriffe vornehmen zu lassen.  

Über 700 Eingriffe soll  die 2014 verstorbene US-Moderatorin Joan Rivers über sich ergehen haben lassen, um ihren Vorstellungen von Schönheit zu entsprechen. Der Wahn, ewig jung aussehen zu wollen, soll Rivers insgesamt 100.000 Dollar gekostet haben.

Auch Kim Kardashians Mutter Kris Jenner hat schon viel Geld beim Beauty-Doc gelassen. Über 700.000 Dollar soll sie für Botox, Nasen- und Kinn-OP, Face- und Halslifting ausgegeben haben – und denkt offenbar nicht daran, in Zukunft auf ihre teuren Schönheitsbehandlungen zu verzichten.

Auch Sänger Barry Manilow hat zahlreiche Beaut-OPs hinter sich – unter anderem Hyaluron-Unterspritzungen sowie eine Ober- und Unterlidkorrektur.70.000 Dollar ließ sich der Musiker die Eingriffe Kosten – natürlich sieht er aber schon lange nicht mehr aus.

7. Caitlyn Jenner $60,000

It’s probably not surprising to see Caitlyn on this list, because it takes a great deal of high quality work to turn a man into a woman. Caitlyn went through multiple surgeries to get a more feminine face and the work was spectacularly done. When you compare Caitlyn’s results to those of Pete Burns, there is no comparison.

 Roseanne Barr $45,000

Auch Roseanne Barr hat sich im Laufe ihrer Karriere ziemlich verändert. Neben einem drastischen Gewichtsverlust ließ auch sie einige Eingriffe vornehmen. Sie ließ sich für rund 45.000 Dollar verschönern.

ete Burns $38,000

If you haven’t been spinning records right round lately then you might not recognize Pete Burns. But this once popular singer decided that he was actually a woman, which wasn’t the problem. The problem came when she formed an addiction to plastic surgery and compared getting a new face to getting a new couch. It’s just all gone horribly wrong and continues to go horribly wrong.

10. Kathy Griffin $30,000

US-Komikerin Kathy Griffin ließ sich unter anderem die Nase verkleinern und Fett absaugen. Insgesamt zahlte sie rund 30.000 Dollar für ihre Schönheits-OPs, sieht aber immer noch verhältnismäßig natürlich aus.

Kathy Griffin is a very well-known comedian, and while that isn’t necessarily a career that is dependent upon looks, Kathy wanted to move up in her career. So she dropped some money for a little bit of plastic surgery and she was very happy with the results. We have to admit that she looks fantastic.

11. Heidi Montag $30,000

Heidi is known for being the reality TV star that just keeps on going. From one reality show to another, her goal was to stay in the spotlight any way that she could. Her breaking point came when she agreed to do 10 plastic surgeries all on the same day. She said that she was in so much pain and so swollen that she thought she was going to die.

12. Dolly Parton $23,000

Dolly Parton is one of the few celebs that does not shy away from plastic surgery, nor does she try to hide it. She has said that as soon as she sees a wrinkle or a sag she makes an appointment to get it fixed. If nothing else, she has a pretty good plastic surgeon, because she looks much better than some of the others who rely on lots of plastic surgery to stay young.

13. Lil’ Kim $19,625

What isn’t surprising about this one is that Lil’ Kim got plastic surgery. Anyone that looks at her knows that she got surgery and something went horribly wrong. So the surprise is how much she paid for this transformation. With skin bleaching, liposuction, lip injections, a nose job and breast implants, she looks nothing like the rapper we all used to know.

14. Nicki Minaj $11,500

Again, most people can look at Nicki and figure out that she had work done, although it isn’t quite as extensive as you might think. She did go through a skin whitening procedure and had a nose job in order to get her nose to point down instead of up. But the biggest change was her butt – for some unknown reason, she decided her butt needed to be fatter.

15. Pamela Anderson $10,500

In one of the most infamous plastic surgeries every known to Hollywood, Pamela Anderson gained the breasts she is known for. The gorgeous Baywatch babe decided that she wanted to get breast implants as a personal choice. A personal choice that many people seemed to agree with, as she became a star and Baywatch stayed on the air much longer than it probably should have.

16. Suzanne Somers $9,000

The beauty of Three’s Company had a hard time facing old age and bouncing back from breast cancer, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. She underwent a litany of plastic surgery in order to regain some of her youthful appearance. She also tried a specialized Japanese method to regrow her breasts instead of using implants. All in all, she might have been better off without surgery.

17. Megan Fox $8,000

Megan has long been heralded as one of the hottest women in Hollywood, and it’s easy to see why. She has a great body and absolutely gorgeous eyes. But there were a few issues that she felt needed to be taken care of, such as her breasts, nose, lips and cheeks. There is no denying that the work was done spectacularly well, because she looks as stunning as ever.

(kurier, Fotos: u.a. photopress.at / spi, mich)
