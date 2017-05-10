Sarah Michelle Gellar: Postnatale Depression

Sarah Michelle Gellar verriet, dass sie nach der Geburt ihres Kindes unter Depressionen litt.

Mit ihrem Ehemann Freddie Prinze Jr. zieht "Buffy"-Darstellerin Sarah Michelle Gellar zwei Kinder groß. Und obwohl sie das Muttersein als eine schöne Erfahrung empfindet, gab sie nun offen zu, unter postnatalen Depressionen gelitten zu haben.

Gellar über Wochenbettdepression

"Kinder zu haben ist wundervoll und verändert dein Leben, aber es nicht immer das, worauf du dich vorbereitest. Ich liebe meine Kinder mehr als alles auf der Welt. Aber wie viele Frauen hatte ich auch mit Wochenbettdepressionen zu kämpfen als mein erstes Kind da war. Ich holte mir Hilfe und stand es durch und jeder Tag ist seitdem das beste Geschenk, das ich jemals hätte haben können", schrieb sie unter ein altes Foto von sich und ihrer Tochter auf Instagram.

Doch die Mutter von Charlotte (7) und Sohn Rocky (4) thematisiert nicht nur ihre eigenen Probleme offen im Netz und ruft Frauen in einer ähnlichen Situation dazu auf, sich Hilfe zu holen.

Unterstützung für Shannen Doherty

Auch für ihre langjährige Freundin, die an Brustkrebs erkrankte Shannen Doherty, macht sie sich stark.

Vergangenen August postete Gellar ein gemeinsames Bild und bezeichnete Doherty als "#Montagsmuse (und eigentlich auch eine #Jeden-Tag-Muse)."
Sie beschrieb die ehemalige "Beverly Hills"-Darstellerin als eine der "loyalsten Freundinnen", die sie je kennengelernt hat. Doherty sei stark, trotz "der härtesten Reise ihres Lebens", und mache anderen Mut.

 

Where do I even start with this birthday girl?!? She's everything. She's inspired me...well since... even before I called her a friend. But over the last year, I have watched her inspire and give hope to the world. I thought I knew how tough she was, but I didn't even have a clue to her power. When I think twice about leaving the house without makeup, Shannen shaved her head on the public stage. While I fiercely guard my privacy, she opened her life, her struggles, her fears and her journey to help people she has never even met. She is a true friend to everyone. Shannon also has the greatest laugh in the world, which is why I chose this picture. To the fiercest, most loyal friend I know....let's party like it's your birthday!!! I love you.

