Sarah Michelle Gellar: Postnatale Depression
Sarah Michelle Gellar verriet, dass sie nach der Geburt ihres Kindes unter Depressionen litt.
Mit ihrem Ehemann Freddie Prinze Jr. zieht "Buffy"-Darstellerin Sarah Michelle Gellar zwei Kinder groß. Und obwohl sie das Muttersein als eine schöne Erfahrung empfindet, gab sie nun offen zu, unter postnatalen Depressionen gelitten zu haben.
Gellar über Wochenbettdepression
"Kinder zu haben ist wundervoll und verändert dein Leben, aber es nicht immer das, worauf du dich vorbereitest. Ich liebe meine Kinder mehr als alles auf der Welt. Aber wie viele Frauen hatte ich auch mit Wochenbettdepressionen zu kämpfen als mein erstes Kind da war. Ich holte mir Hilfe und stand es durch und jeder Tag ist seitdem das beste Geschenk, das ich jemals hätte haben können", schrieb sie unter ein altes Foto von sich und ihrer Tochter auf Instagram.
Having kids is wonderful, and life changing, and rarely what you're prepared for. I love my children more than anything in the world. But like a lot of women, I too struggled with postpartum depression after my first baby was born. I got help, and made it through, and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for. To those of you going through this, know that you're not alone and that it really does get better. And if you believe that postpartum depression should be covered by healthcare, please take a moment and go to callmecongress.com today, find your rep's numbers and let them know. #NotAPreExistingCondition
Doch die Mutter von Charlotte (7) und Sohn Rocky (4) thematisiert nicht nur ihre eigenen Probleme offen im Netz und ruft Frauen in einer ähnlichen Situation dazu auf, sich Hilfe zu holen.
Unterstützung für Shannen Doherty
Auch für ihre langjährige Freundin, die an Brustkrebs erkrankte Shannen Doherty, macht sie sich stark.
Vergangenen August postete Gellar ein gemeinsames Bild und bezeichnete Doherty als "#Montagsmuse (und eigentlich auch eine #Jeden-Tag-Muse)."
Sie beschrieb die ehemalige "Beverly Hills"-Darstellerin als eine der "loyalsten Freundinnen", die sie je kennengelernt hat. Doherty sei stark, trotz "der härtesten Reise ihres Lebens", und mache anderen Mut.
My #mondaymuse (and really every day #muse) is my brave friend @theshando. I've always said she is one of the most loyal friends I've ever known, and now while she is facing the toughest journey of her life, she is sharing it with friends she has never met in the hopes of helping other people who are going through the same struggle. That's a true friend #FuckCancer
Where do I even start with this birthday girl?!? She's everything. She's inspired me...well since... even before I called her a friend. But over the last year, I have watched her inspire and give hope to the world. I thought I knew how tough she was, but I didn't even have a clue to her power. When I think twice about leaving the house without makeup, Shannen shaved her head on the public stage. While I fiercely guard my privacy, she opened her life, her struggles, her fears and her journey to help people she has never even met. She is a true friend to everyone. Shannon also has the greatest laugh in the world, which is why I chose this picture. To the fiercest, most loyal friend I know....let's party like it's your birthday!!! I love you.