Promis sprechen offen über ihr "Seelentief"

Austria's ski jumping head coach Alexander Pointner walks along the ski jump during the second jumping of the four-hills tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2014. Austria's Thomas Diethart won ahead of his compatriot Thomas Morgenstern and Swiss tournament overall leader Simon Ammann. The prestigious four-hills tournament will end in Bischofshofen on January 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SKIING)

© Bild: Reuters/KAI PFAFFENBACH