Pippa Middleton: Jetzt macht sie auch noch Mode
Die Schwester von Herzogin Kate hat sich als Modedesignerin versucht. Das Resultat: Ein Blümchenkleid
So gerne wäre sie Journalistin gewesen - doch das Talent fehlt Pippa Middleton leider, so böse Zungen. Ein in Aussicht gestellter TV-Job als Moderatorin wurde ihr wieder entzogen, die Artikel, die sie in verschiedenen Zeitschriften verfasst hat, werden belächelt statt bewundert.
Kleid um 400 Euro
Um genau zu sein: Sie hat ein knielanges Blümchenkleid und ein dazu passendes Tuch entworfen. Das Kleid gibt es um 400 Euro, den Schal für 130 Euro auf der Website der Modeschöpferin.
Flops am Laufband
