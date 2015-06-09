kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
© Tabitha Webb

Kleid & Schal
06/09/2015

Pippa Middleton: Jetzt macht sie auch noch Mode

Die Schwester von Herzogin Kate hat sich als Modedesignerin versucht. Das Resultat: Ein Blümchenkleid

So gerne wäre sie Journalistin gewesen - doch das Talent fehlt Pippa Middleton leider, so böse Zungen. Ein in Aussicht gestellter TV-Job als Moderatorin wurde ihr wieder entzogen, die Artikel, die sie in verschiedenen Zeitschriften verfasst hat, werden belächelt statt bewundert.

© Bild: Tabitha Webb
Jetzt tut sie das, was fast alle Promis machen: Sie entwirft Mode. Immerhin macht sie das Ganze für einen guten Zweck. Die 31-jährige Schwester von Herzogin Kate hat zusammen mit Modedesignerin Tabitha Webb eine limitierte Mini-Kollektion für ihre Wohltätigkeitsveranstaltung der 'British Heart Foundation' kreiert.

Kleid um 400 Euro

Um genau zu sein: Sie hat ein knielanges Blümchenkleid und ein dazu passendes Tuch entworfen. Das Kleid gibt es um 400 Euro, den Schal für 130 Euro auf der Website der Modeschöpferin.

