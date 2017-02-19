Personal Trainer verrät Kate Uptons Figurgeheimnis
Kate Uptons Personal-Trainer verrät, wie sich das Bikini-Model in Form hält.
Kate Upton ziert heuer zum dritten Mal das Cover des Sports Ilustrated Swimsuit-Magazins. Wie sich die 24-Jährige fit hält, verrät ihr Personal-Trainer Ben Bruno.
Fit wie Kate
Statt auf eine strenge Diät, setzt Upton auf eine Mischung aus gesunder Ernährung, frischer Luft, Ausdauersport und einer ordentlichen Portion Krafttraining.
"Ich weiß, dass Kate schon viele Mädchen inspirieren konnte, die vorher dachten, dass sie durch das Stemmen von Gewichten dick und mächtig werden würden und es deshalb nicht getan haben. Nun sehen sie aber, wie Kate aussieht und trainieren nun auch fleißiger", erzählt ihr Trainer E!News.
Wie die gemeinsamen Trainingseinheiten aussehen?
"Nachmittags gehen wir entweder gemeinsam raus oder sie geht mit ihrem Hund Harley wandern. Sollte ein wichtiges Shooting anstehen, dann spielen wir noch eine Stunde Tennis jeden Tag", erzählt Bruno.
#Repost @benbrunotraining ・・・ Kate Upton (@kateupton) demonstrates an assisted 1 arm/1 leg row with great technique. While rows are ostensibly an upper body exercise, this is more of full body exercise that also works the glutes, hamstrings, hip stabilizers, and core, giving you a great bang for your buck. I’ve found that for most clients, true 1 arm/1 leg rows become too much of a balance exercise to get much of a training effect, but using the foam roller for assistance helps just enough with balance that you can use substantial weights without worrying about tipping over. In fact, after getting the hang of the movement, most of my female clients can use almost the same weight on this exercise that they use for traditional dumbbell rows on the bench, so it’s by no means a foo-foo exercise. When you progress to more challenging weights, you’ll feel the glutes working like crazy, and as a nice bonus, I’ve noticed that as a byproduct, clients tend to improve their single leg RDL form, allowing them to progress to bigger weights there as well. There’s a tendency to want to open up the hips to the side of the working arm and flare the toes out to the side (I call this the “peeing dog”), but to get maximum benefit for the hips and core, the key is to keep your body as still as possible with your hips and torso square.
"Krafttraining ist dabei quasi unser Hauptgang und Cardio unsere Beilage. So hat jeder seinen Platz am Tisch. Hauptsächlich geht es uns aber um das Krafttraining. Und das sollten alle Frauen machen, die etwas an ihrem Körper ändern wollen."
Reppin @britneyspears #workbitch @benbrunotraining ・・・ Kate Upton (@kateupton) crushes some heavy landmine bench squats with great technique. Strong! Taller lifters, and particularly those with proportionally longer femurs, tend to struggle to stay upright with traditional squats and often default to folding forward, which puts a lot of undue strain on the lower back. Using the landmine helps to stay more upright to protect the lower back, and the arc of the bar helps encourage more of a posterior weight shift to work the glutes more while also taking stress off the knees. As an added bonus, loading in this manner is also a great way to work the anterior core and upper back. Squatting to a bench serves the dual purpose of being a depth gauge to ensure a full range of motion while also helping to aid with form.
Bei so viel Bewegung dürfen auch mal weniger kalorienarme Mahlzeiten auf Uptons Teller: "Sie belohnt sich hier und da gerne mal. Natürlich größtenteils gesund, aber sie liebt Wein und Süßigkeiten. Es ist aber immer eine Frage der Menge. Ich bin sehr stolz auf ihre harte Arbeit. Viele Leute werden zwanghaft, sobald ein großes Event ansteht. Aber sie hat es geschafft einen ausgeglichenen Lebensstil zu führen."
#Repost @benbrunotraining with @repostapp ・・・ Kate Upton (@kateupton) crushes a set of band-resisted hip thrusts with a brutal 10-second iso hold at the top of the last rep. Strong! The band adds accommodating resistance, meaning it gets harder at the top where the glutes have to work the hardest. Beware, these burn! ????????