Personal Trainer verrät Kate Uptons Figurgeheimnis

Kate Upton ziert heuer zum dritten Mal das Cover des Sports Ilustrated Swimsuit-Magazins. Wie sich die 24-Jährige fit hält, verrät ihr Personal-Trainer Ben Bruno.

Fit wie Kate

Statt auf eine strenge Diät, setzt Upton auf eine Mischung aus gesunder Ernährung, frischer Luft, Ausdauersport und einer ordentlichen Portion Krafttraining.

"Ich weiß, dass Kate schon viele Mädchen inspirieren konnte, die vorher dachten, dass sie durch das Stemmen von Gewichten dick und mächtig werden würden und es deshalb nicht getan haben. Nun sehen sie aber, wie Kate aussieht und trainieren nun auch fleißiger", erzählt ihr Trainer E!News.

Wow, I feel so honored and excited to be back with Sports Illustrated!! Thank you @si_swimsuit and @mj_day for inviting me to be part of an issue that features and celebrates beauty and confidence in every shape and size #siswim17 #grateful Ein Beitrag geteilt von Kate Upton (@kateupton) am 14. Feb 2017 um 21:53 Uhr

Wie die gemeinsamen Trainingseinheiten aussehen?

"Nachmittags gehen wir entweder gemeinsam raus oder sie geht mit ihrem Hund Harley wandern. Sollte ein wichtiges Shooting anstehen, dann spielen wir noch eine Stunde Tennis jeden Tag", erzählt Bruno.

"Krafttraining ist dabei quasi unser Hauptgang und Cardio unsere Beilage. So hat jeder seinen Platz am Tisch. Hauptsächlich geht es uns aber um das Krafttraining. Und das sollten alle Frauen machen, die etwas an ihrem Körper ändern wollen."

Bei so viel Bewegung dürfen auch mal weniger kalorienarme Mahlzeiten auf Uptons Teller: "Sie belohnt sich hier und da gerne mal. Natürlich größtenteils gesund, aber sie liebt Wein und Süßigkeiten. Es ist aber immer eine Frage der Menge. Ich bin sehr stolz auf ihre harte Arbeit. Viele Leute werden zwanghaft, sobald ein großes Event ansteht. Aber sie hat es geschafft einen ausgeglichenen Lebensstil zu führen."