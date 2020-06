Opernball: Roter Teppich für Kim und ihre Kurven

From left, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner pose together at the Kardashian Kollection launch party in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2011. The Kardashian Kollection designed by the Kardashian sisters is available at Sears. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Deleted - 663978