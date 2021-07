Prinz Harry will seinen Neffen beschützen

Workers help to hang a giant image from a building on the south bank of the River Thames showing Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, center, her husband Prince Phillip, right, and his uncle Earl Mountbatten standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Queen's 1977 Silver Jubilee, Friday, May 25, 2012. The giant canvas, measuring 100 meters by 70 meters and weighing nearly two tons, was officially unveiled on Friday and will be displayed until the end of June, in celebration of the Diamond Jubilee, marking the Queen's 60 year reign. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)

© Bild: Deleted - 960126