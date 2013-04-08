Geständnisse prominenter Mütter
Mutterschaft und Karriere sind für Drew Barrymore unüberbrückbare Gegensätze.
Drew Barrymore
Bulls Knicks Basketball
Big Miracle Premiere
Actress Barrymore attends the Museum of Modern Art
Drew Barrymore launches cosmetics line Flower
People-Drew Barrymore
pps
APTori Spelling, second from right, and her husband, Dean McDermott, second from left, pose with their children, Liam, far left, and Stella at the party celebrating the release of Spellings new book "Mommywood; i4; in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Monday, Apri
pps
pps
pps
pps
das
www.photopress.atRinger actress Sarah Michelle Gellar picks up her daughter Charlotte from school in Santa Monica, CA on October 15th, 2012. Sarah just gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, and already looks to be slimming down!
pps
pps
EPAepa02742847 US actress Alyssa Milano arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of The Hangover Part II at Graumans Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 May 2011. The Hangover Part II finds the original cast traveling to Thailand to
REUTERSWill Smith poses with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith (R) and their children Willow (L) and Jaden (2nd L) as they arrive for the gala presentation of the film "Freeela and and All Political Prison#34; at the 37th Toronto Int International Film Festival
REUTERSActress and singer Jennifer Lopez (L) and her daughter Emme attend the Spring/Summer 2013 womens ready-to-wear fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charle
pps