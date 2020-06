Festival der Hoppalas

epa03709673 US actor Matt Damon (R) and US actor Michael Douglas (L) pose during the photocall for 'Behind The Candelabra' at the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 21 May 2013. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 15 to 26 May. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

© Bild: APA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO