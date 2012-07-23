"Elisabeth": Das neue Musical-Traumpaar

Annemieke van Dam ist ab 5. September die neue Elisabeth. Mit ihrem Freund Julian Looman bummelte sie nun durch "Sisis" Wien.
EPAepa01902800 Austrian actor Markus Pol (R) as Emperor Franz-Joseph, and Dutch actress Annemieke van Dam as Sissi pose for photographers during a photocall promoting the musical Elisabeth - Die wahre Geschichte der Sissi (Elisabeth- The true story of Sis
