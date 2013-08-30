kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Weitere Jungstars mit großer Liebe zu Tattoos:
Miley Cyrus hat ihr braves Disney-Sternchen Image nicht zuletzt dank ihrer Tattoos abgelegt. 18 Tätowierungen ließ sich der "Hannah Montana"-Star innerhalb der letzten zwei Jahre stechen - und es sollen noch mehr werden.

Hype um Tinte
08/30/2013

Junge Stars & die neue Lust auf Tattoos

Junge Stars wie Miley Cyrus oder Rihanna sind zurzeit Stammgäste beim Tätowierer.

von Christina Michlits

