Cate Blanchetts Mutter-Qualitäten werden von anderen Müttern in Frage gestellt. Die Oscarpreisträgerin hat drei Kinder, Dashielle (12), Roman (10) und Ignatius (6), und fühlt sich in Bezug auf deren Erziehung sehr beobachtet.

Vorwürfe
11/26/2014

Cate Blanchett: Schlechte Mutter?

Die Schauspielerin fühlt sich sehr beobachtet, wenn es um ihre Kindererziehung geht.

Cate Blanchett, best actress nominee for her role

Cate Blanchett

Hanna" actress Cate Blanchett was carrying her son Ignatius Upton while she did some shopping on Madison Ave. in New York on May 7, 2012.

Cate Blanchett

Actress Cate Blanchett and husband, writer, Andrew Upton, hold their newborn son, Dashiell John, in London, in this Dec. 13, 2001 file photo.

Kopie von Cate Blanchett, best actress nominee for her role

