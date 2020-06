Im Garten Eden gibt's keine Sünd'

Courtney Love (R) and Andreas Kronthaler, husband of designer Vivienne Westwood, walk on stage during the opening ceremony of the 22nd Life Ball in Vienna May 31, 2014. Life Ball is Europe's largest annual AIDS charity event and takes place in Vienna's city hall. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger (AUSTRIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER